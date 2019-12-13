La Timmy

The Okavango Music Festival will celebrate their fifth annual event on Christmas Day at Shakawe Community grounds.

Kangaroo hitmakers, One Blood from Namibia, Latimmy and Ancestral Rituals will headline the event.

The organiser of the annual event Kebadile Wasenda, also known as Kaybee told Arts & Culture that their theme this year is ‘One music, one people’.

“We are united by music because everyone is welcome despite different backgrounds,” she said.

Kaybee, who is also a Gospel musician, said people should put on their safari gear at the event because the Okavango area is one of the biggest tourist attraction places in the world.

“Normally, we host a community fun day but this time around, we are partnering with an organisation dealing with vulnerable children. We will instead go there to do activities with the children,” she said.

She emphasised that this year would be a milestone for them because Mascom has been sponsoring them for the past

three years and they appreciate their support and input. Kaybee said this year they have managed to bring on board another sponsor in the name of KBL.

Kaybee was quick to reflect how they did not have a stage when they launched the event in 2015.

“From making a stage using palettes to a proper stage and sound now, we have really grown in the past four years. We took money from our own pockets, and now seeing sponsors coming through shows that the event is going to go far,” she highlighted.

She said the event would boost small businesses as well.

Other artists in the lineup include DJ Big, Chicano Family, Kaybee, Yannick Disho, Ray D and many more.

The pre-sold standard tickets are sold at P80 and P100 at the gate while VIP tickets cost P200.