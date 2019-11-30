First Lady Neo Masisi and President Mokgweetsi Masisi PIC. BWGOVERNMENT

Message by President Mokgweetsi Masisi on the occasion of the16 Days of Activism against violence on women and children

Batswana betsho, as you are all aware, we have experienced the shock of horrific cases of Gender Based Violence (GBV) that have been taking place in our country for some time now.

We have lost mothers, daughters, sisters and aunts to this senseless violence. Children have lost their parents and it goes without saying that this will have far reaching implications on their future.

As we mark the Sixteen Days of Activism Against Violence on Women and Children, under the theme “Orange the World: Generation Equality Stands against Rape!”, I want to call on every individual in this country to reflect on the impact of this scourge on the victims and their families. Furthermore, how can we individually contribute to bringing it to an end?

Some of you may recall that during my remarks at the launch of the commemoration of the Sixteen Days of Activism Against Violence on Women and Children in 2018, I made a personal pledge to step up my commitment and actions on working hard to end gender

Banners

based violence.

This is something that we should all strive to ensure is dealt with as a matter of urgency. I want to assure you that I will not rest until this problem is brought under control. In implementing the National Strategy Towards Ending Gender Based Violence we shall be moving a step forward in achieving our goal.

The strategy focuses on the comprehensive care and support of GBV survivors; the prevention of new GBV incidences; strengthening national capacity to address GBV; improving efficiency and effectiveness of the coordination and management of the national GBV response; and the strategic information and knowledge management on GBV.

We are where we are because of our own and collective actions or inactions. To realise our economic and social transformation, and to truly unlock our full potential, we have to protect the full participation of each and every one of us. Let us hold hands firmly in the full belief that we, together shall prevail! #OrangeTheWorld

A Modimo o re babalele.

Ke a leboga bagaetsho.