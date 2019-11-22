TNS PIC: MOMPATI TLHANKANE

Bakgatla Baga Mmanaana in Moshupa and nearby villages will meet at Dladleng Recreational Park on December 24, 2019 to welcome Christmas Day at this year’s fifth annual Gaabo Motho Festival.

Headlined by South African artists such as Black Motion, Busiswa, Dladla Mshunqisi and TNS, Gaabo Motho is organised by Dladleng Entertainment. The event, which is the biggest festival in the South will also include amongst others Vee Mampeezy, Charma Gal, ATI, Dr Vom and Han C just to mention but a few of the country’s crème de la crème.

The owner of Dladleng Oscar Dlamini Thebe told Arts & Culture that compared to last year, they have reduced the number of performers to cut costs because it takes a lot from their pockets to successfully host the event.

He was pleased to announce that amongst the major improvements this year is the availability of lawn at the venue.

“Our fans want comfort since this is a summer event so they will get a chance to hang out on our new lawn as they enjoy the festival,” he said. Thebe admitted that the event has grown so much in the past four years and as the event owners they keep wondering whether they will be able to keep up with the growth. He said the idea is to keep growing Gaabo Motho into one of

the best brands in the country. He also announced two of their new sponsors this year being Mascom and Distell’s Hunter’s.

He said they have released the final flyer therefore the lineup is final. “I am, however, hoping to finalise something with the intended surprise act, I can’t reveal much at the moment,” he said. Thebe was also quick to say that they have increased security looking at the fact that the event has been getting bigger every year.

“We have been engaging Security System for security, but this year we have engaged one more security company to help,” he emphasised. Thebe added that in terms of competition as Gaabo Motho festival, they don’t fear other events, especially in the central because they have created their own fan base. “People in the south should own this brand and be proud.

Gaabo Motho is hosting their fifth annual festival, President Mokgweetsi Masisi is from Moshupa and is the fifth President of Botswana so we should all celebrate this on Christmas Eve,” he said.

General tickets for the event are sold at P150 in advance and P200 at the gate while VIP tickets cost P600