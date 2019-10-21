Phenyo Butale

The Alliance for Progressives (AP) Parliamentary candidate for Gaborone Central constituency Phenyo Butale convened a lunch for the elderly constituents at Tsholofelo grounds on Saturday.

The lunch was competing for attention with the Umbrella for Democratic Change’s (UDC) simultaneous star rally held for the party’s president Duma Boko at Gaborone West. The latter had attracted crowds who came out to support Boko.

“We were expecting a total of 300 people at the lunch as we had invited at least 50 people from each of the six wards in the constituency,” Butale said.

He said the turnout for the event was more than what they had expected with the structure set for use during the lunch filled with some people sitting outside.

Butale said the people who had attended the event were those he had been working with over the last five years since he became their Member of Parliament.

He said the people were not only from the AP but also from other parties as they appreciate the work he has done in the constituency and his approach to representing the people of the constituency, which does not look at party affiliations.

Butale

Banners

said the success of the lunch was a sure sign that he and his councillors ‘the servitude’ as they have named themselves will be able to retain the constituency.

He said having served in the constituency for the past five years he has done a lot for the constituents, more than those before him had in their time in Parliament.

He also declared the lunch as an annual event going forward as a way to interact with constituents.

The special advisor to the president of the AP, Margaret Nasha expressed her appreciation for the presence of the elderly at the event and also encouraging them to vote on election day.

Butale’s wife, Mmoni Butale, was in attendance as she had come to share some blankets with the elderly.

They had scheduled a star rally for Sunday but had to move it to Tuesday in order to allow the campaign team, which is responsible for organising the event, to have some rest following the lunch.