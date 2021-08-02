Outgoing Debswana Orapa, Letlhakane and Demtshaa Mines (OLDM) general manager, Bakani Motlhabani PIC: THALEFANG CHARLES

ORAPA: Outgoing Debswana Orapa, Letlhakane and Demtshaa Mines (OLDM) general manager, Bakani Motlhabani has promised that Debswana will not ditch the Women’s Football League in the Boteti region.

Motlhabani was speaking on Friday at a ceremony organised to appreciate him for advocating for the backing of Women’s Football League in Boteti through Debswana’s corporate social investment programme. The ceremony was also an occasion to thank Debswana for supporting women football in the region over the years. Earlier at the event, Boteti Regional Football Association (BRFA) chairperson, Philemon Bunu expressed fears that Motlhabani’s departure at the end of the month might hamper the chances of the sponsorship for the Women’s Football League being renewed. The sponsorship that was signed in 2019 is only left with one year to elapse. The whole sum for the sponsorship is P600 000 with each season allocated P200 000.

“I can give assurances that Debswana will not cease sponsoring or backing women football in Boteti. The incoming general manager will however see how he can improve or make changes in the sponsorship or the support given to women football in the region. It is part of Debswana’s mission to make the life of the girl-child brilliant. That is why we will continue to be part of women football in Boteti,” Motlhabani said.

He disclosed that when he officially handover reigns to the incoming general manager, he will highlight the difference the Debswana sponsorship has made to the women’s league in the Boteti region. The outgoing general manager also hailed the regional committee for its good governance. “The committee has never been in the media for wrong reasons such as poor governance. Good governance is what attracts sponsors,” Motlhabani said.

In his address Bunu said the

Banners

sponsorship has helped to significantly improve the standard of women in football in the region. “As a result of the high level of competitiveness in the league we now have one player who has since been selected to be part of the senior national team.

She will join camp in the next few weeks. This is the first time ever that the region has a player selected to be part of the women’s national team. For the first time we also have two individuals from the region who have been appointed to be part of women national team administration and security set up respectively,” Bunu said.

He also pointed out that the Boteti women’s league is among the most organised leagues in the country as a result of the financial backing from Debswana.

“Through the sponsorship, all our seven teams in the region receive two kits per season. They are also assisted with transport as well playing equipment. Referees are also well remunerated and offered logistics such as transport,” he said.

Meanwhile, the Botswana Football Association (BFA) regions and competitions manager, Setete Phuthego has encouraged the regional association to look for partners to develop its 3.7 hectare plot in Letlhakane. He said the region will be able to generate income to sustain its activities and augment funds it gets from sponsors once the plot has been developed. He also expressed hope that the relationship between Debswana and the women’s league will continue to flourish. This he stated would improve the standard of the league and ultimately benefit the national team.