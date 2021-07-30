 
Banners
Banners

Latest News

Influenced by the work of renowned painter Wilson Ngoni and leading yo...
“There was a beautiful soul in her’, ‘his artisry wa...
ViB Mobile, a subsidiary of ViB Group which is a market leader in prem...
After announcing the opening of submissions for the 2021 Botswana Musi...
Banners
Banners
  1. Mmegi
  2. Lifestyle
  3. BOMU to announce nominees soon

BOMU to announce nominees soon

MOMPATI TLHANKANE Friday, July 30, 2021
Seabelo Modibe PIC: PHATSIMO KAPENG
After announcing the opening of submissions for the 2021 Botswana Music Union( BOMU) awards, the organisers of the event Total Music Group have revealed that nominees will be announced in two weeks’ time.

Artists, managers, agents, labels, publishers, music directors, music video producers, album graphic designers and producers were given between May 6, 2021 and May 31, 202 to submit their profiles for adjudication.

The contest was open to any creative who recorded and commercialised new music between January 1, 2019 and April 2021. Although the actual date for the awards, to be staged virtually has not yet been announced, Total Music group managing director and event coordinator, Seabelo Modibe said they are going into the judging stage. “We received overwhelming Entries in categories such as Best Gospel, Best Afro Pop, Best House/Dance, Best House/Kwaito Kwasa, and Best Hip Hop,” Modibe added.

There are 30 categories for this year’s awards. Top six categories are namely; Song of the Year, Album of

Banners
the Year, Best Male Artist, Best Female Artist, Best new comer and Best Group/Duo. Modibe further revealed that in many categories they have more than five entries adding that there are only four 4 categories where they have a handful entries.

Total Music Group have also announced that they have managed to secure a partnership with the Department of Broadcasting Services (DBS) for this upcoming 10th edition of the controversial awards. The partnership entails financial boost towards the awards, broadcast airplay on Botswana Television and RB2 as well as broadcasting rights for the coveted activation. The financial contribution will enable the introduction of cash prize money for all awards nominees among others. The awards are aimed at honoring and celebrating Botswana musicians and creatives.

Subscribe to



Lifestyle

Banners

Subscribe to

Banners

Have a story?

Selefu

The Turnaround

Latest Frontpages

Todays Paper Todays Paper Todays Paper Todays Paper Todays Paper Todays Paper
Banners
Adana Escort Adıyaman Escort Afyon Escort Ağrı Escort Aksaray Escort Amasya Escort Ankara Escort Antalya Escort Antep Escort Ardahan Escort Artvin Escort Aydın Escort Balıkesir Escort Bartın Escort Batman Escort Bayburt Escort Bilecik Escort Bingöl Escort Bitlis Escort Bolu Escort Burdur Escort Bursa Escort Çanakkale Escort Çankırı Escort Çorum Escort Denizli Escort Diyarbakır Escort Düzce Escort Edirne Escort Erzincan Escort Elazığ Escort Erzurum Escort Eskişehir Escort Giresun Escort Gümüşhane Escort Hakkari Escort Hatay Escort Iğdır Escort Isparta Escort İskenderun Escort İstanbul Escort İzmir Escort İzmit Escort Karabük Escort Karaman Escort Kars Escort Kastamonu Escort Kayseri Escort Kıbrıs Escort Kırıkkale Escort Kırklareli Escort Kırşehir Escort Kilis Escort Kocaeli Escort Konya Escort Kütahya Escort Malatya Escort Manisa Escort Maraş Escort Mardin Escort Mersin Escort Muğla Escort Muş Escort Nevşehir Escort Niğde Escort Ordu Escort Osmaniye Escort Rize Escort Sakarya Escort Samsun Escort Siirt Escort Sinop Escort Sivas Escort Şırnak Escort Tekirdağ Escort Tokat Escort Trabzon Escort Tunceli Escort Urfa Escort Uşak Escort Van Escort Yalova Escort Yozgat Escort Zonguldak Escort Alaçatı Escort Aliağa Escort Alsancak Escort Bornova Escort Buca Escort Çeşme Escort Çiğli Escort Gaziemir Escort Karşıyaka Escort fethiye escort iskenderun escort iskenderun escort iskenderun escort iskenderun escort iskenderun escort