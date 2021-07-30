Seabelo Modibe PIC: PHATSIMO KAPENG

After announcing the opening of submissions for the 2021 Botswana Music Union( BOMU) awards, the organisers of the event Total Music Group have revealed that nominees will be announced in two weeks’ time.

Artists, managers, agents, labels, publishers, music directors, music video producers, album graphic designers and producers were given between May 6, 2021 and May 31, 202 to submit their profiles for adjudication.

The contest was open to any creative who recorded and commercialised new music between January 1, 2019 and April 2021. Although the actual date for the awards, to be staged virtually has not yet been announced, Total Music group managing director and event coordinator, Seabelo Modibe said they are going into the judging stage. “We received overwhelming Entries in categories such as Best Gospel, Best Afro Pop, Best House/Dance, Best House/Kwaito Kwasa, and Best Hip Hop,” Modibe added.

There are 30 categories for this year’s awards. Top six categories are namely; Song of the Year, Album of

the Year, Best Male Artist, Best Female Artist, Best new comer and Best Group/Duo. Modibe further revealed that in many categories they have more than five entries adding that there are only four 4 categories where they have a handful entries.

Total Music Group have also announced that they have managed to secure a partnership with the Department of Broadcasting Services (DBS) for this upcoming 10th edition of the controversial awards. The partnership entails financial boost towards the awards, broadcast airplay on Botswana Television and RB2 as well as broadcasting rights for the coveted activation. The financial contribution will enable the introduction of cash prize money for all awards nominees among others. The awards are aimed at honoring and celebrating Botswana musicians and creatives.