  1. Mmegi
  2. News
  3. Father allegedly rapes preschooler

Father allegedly rapes preschooler

LESEDI MKHUTSHWA Wednesday, July 28, 2021
Court hammer
Tatitown police have arrested a 36-year-old undocumented Zimbabwean man on Sunday for allegedly sexually molesting his five-year-old daughter.

When confirming the incident, Tatitown police station commander Superintendent Edward Leposo said that they are investigating an incident in which an undocumented Zimbabwean man from Plumtree sexually assaulted his five-year-old daughter at their rented house.

He said that the devastating incident took place between July 18 and 19, 2021 at Kajata ward in Chadibe village.

According to Leposo, the matter was reported to the police by the victim’s mother aged 23 on July 25 at around 8am.

He stated that the 23-year-old woman, who is also from Plumtree and an illegal immigrant left the victim in the care of her father to run some personal errands.

He further said that when the victim’s mother returned in the evening, she noticed a yellowish discharge from her daughter’s private parts when bathing her.

The police chief further noted that the victim’s mother then took

the child to the nearest clinic for consultation and treatment following the yellowish discharge from the toddler’s private parts.

He said that the health practitioners advised the woman that there is a greater possibility that her child was sexually abused hence causing the discharge from the private parts.

He added that when the woman questioned her daughter about the issue, the child was quick to disclose that her father had raped her.

Leposo further indicated that the woman did not waste any time reporting the matter to the police and the man was later arrested.

He added that the victim was later referred to the Nyangabgwe Referral Hospital (NRH) where she is currently hospitalised in the company of her mother for treatment.

He said that the suspect is still in police custody and expected to appear before the court.

News

