What would be an ideal way to blend and survive in an indigenous or alien territory? It can only be through relationships.

Relationships are fins of our dreams, goal, and/or aspirations. The bigger network you create, the high the probable of success. What connects us to one another is our characters and attitudes towards those we relate to. The secret to accommodate everyone is in our tolerance. Tolerance is the highest level of maturity.

Tolerance is a quality accepting conditions around oneself and being able to live in peace with it. We are born in different homes with differing principles, values, culture and interpretations therefore our approaches to life differ from one person to the other. The difference is even evident amongst siblings.

The music they enjoy listening to, the sport, career, cuisines, religions, just to mention but a few, may be similar but undoubtedly different. But each one has to be given a light to express their character. Character is a compound of all actions that build up oneself and it is exhibited through our attitude. If there is no tolerance in a certain environment there will never be peace because no one will humble themselves and bring a balance in the atmosphere and relationship. There is a greater room for anger and intimidation to dominate the affected soul. Anger would blind one to realise the beauty that the relationship can potentially yield. An intolerant spirit is selfish hence cannot feed any positive energy to any relationship at hand. It is corrosive and dries other parties’ esteem, confidence, value and worth. Tolerance makes acceptance to be easy thus the healing process becomes quicker too. We ought to tolerate events that occur in our lives because they are brought forth by grace so that we become better than we were before.

Iron sharpens iron. A man is what his or her surroundings speak of them. Our strength to withstand the challenges we face is in how we are willing to tolerate it. You cannot face and fight a challenge without tolerating it first and by doing so, you gain power and dominance of the situation.

Tolerance is pre-determined and a room we build in our hearts to house all

Banners

external

energy and forces that provoke our peace. We all know that someone can insult or belittle us during the course of our days and it is natural to undergo such a moment, but you can tolerate such behaviour and not stoop as low as it may be. Tolerance does not say you are a fool but rather sets you to be better than those that throw tantrums at you.

One day, after a newly-wed couple moved in together, the young wife started complaining that her beloved husband presses the toothpaste anywhere instead of from its bottom to up. The husband had never thought just a mere toothpaste tube could be such a great deal, but because he never was raised to treat it in such a way, he continued to press it anyway sometimes. The wife will be very upset afterwards if she finds out and that stole the husband’s peace. One day, he decided to do as per her wife’s request, all complaints disappeared and joy over-flooded their home.

In the Bible, King Saul heard utterances that David was to be the next King of the Israelites and he did not tolerate that truth and pursued to killing David.

Saul’s son, who was the rightful heir, tolerated this news and even went an extra mile to save David from his father’s trap. When you have no tolerance, you easily get lured to indulging in evil works but if you are tolerant, you realise your life purpose and give more life to others.

You support their abilities, capabilities and destinies because you allow them a platform to express themselves freely. Be tolerant and see peace hover over your life.

*Kealeboga Ronald Ngwigwa is the author of a book titled 50 SHOTS OF COLOR (Download e-copy on KINDLE AMAZON), Motivational Speaker, Radio Feature Presenter, Events DC and Humanitarian who believes that there is greatness to be unleashed in all of us. Contact him on bookings@coloringsouls.co.bw for bookings. Facebook page: Coloring Souls with Kealeboga Ronald Ngwigwa. LinkedIn: Kealeboga Ronald Ngwigwa. Instagram: #ColoringSouls. Website: www.coloringsouls.co.bw

*This article has been repeated