PrimeTime Earns 5-Star Design Rating

PAULINE DIKUELO Monday, June 21, 2021
Sandy Kelly PIC: PHATSIMO KAPENG
PrimeTime Property Holdings’ upcoming Prime Plaza II, Motswere building has been awarded the first five-star Design Rating in Botswana under the Green Star SA certification tool.

The Green Star SA is a rating tool developed by the Green Building Council of South Africa which is based on the assessment of design drawings and other documentation, which form part of the tender document.

The property group has launched an extension to its Prime Plaza development in Gaborone’s CBD, which comprises four commercial buildings to be developed in phases.

Joining the Acacia, Marula, Baobao and Mopani (Absa House) buildings in the existing Prime Plaza development, the ‘Motswere’ building shall be named after the stunning Leadwood Combretum trees that still inhabit the piece of land.

According to PrimeTime asset administrator John Kelly, the design rating award also reflects the intention to develop an objective certified green building and is internationally recognised by the World Green Building Council.

“It is more cumbersome to retrospectively make a building sustainable; hence the design phase is the best starting point for a sustainable building. Designing a sustainable building does not only dictate its operation but also influences its construction methodology.

With a sustainable design, the contractor can price construction management practices that are less harmful to the environment. Such practices

include a waste management plan that diverts a significant amount of waste from landfills through recycling and decreased waste generation,” he said.

The green design features ensure optimum indoor environment quality, minimised greenhouse gas emissions, minimised potable water consumption, diversion of operational waste to landfills through recycling, sustainable procurement of building materials and environmentally sustainable HVAC system design.

“PrimeTime is committed to pioneering the green building space in Botswana. We work with consultants and contractors who show the same dedication.

This achievement would not be possible without the hard work and contribution of the following: Time Projects Botswana (Pty) Ltd, Paul Munnik Architects, AR Edwards & Associates, MLC Construction Cost Consultants, ADA Consulting Engineers, Acend Consulting Engineers, Reactive Engineering, Loci Environmental, and Solid Green Consulting.

PrimeTime invests in a diversified portfolio of office, retail and industrial properties throughout Botswana and Zambia.

The investment property portfolio was valued at P1.43 billion at the 2018 financial year-end. Prime Time focuses on creating long-term shareholder wealth for institutions and private investors through acquiring high-quality commercial real estate investments and development opportunities in Botswana and elsewhere in sub-Saharan Africa.

Business

