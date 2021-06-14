 
Latest News

The Botswana Football Association (BFA) has warned that clubs that do ...
As competitive play is scheduled to return in August, the Botswana Foo...
Ross Branch has bagged his first FIM Cross-Country Rallies World Champ...
FRANCISTOWN: The chairperson of the Boteti Regional League Association...
  Table Tennis Youngster Remains Club-less

Table Tennis Youngster Remains Club-less

KABELO BORANABI Monday, June 14, 2021
Phetso Jack
India-based table tennis player, Phetso Jack remains without a club three months after moving to the Asian state. The teen sensation left for India in March under a four-year partnership between the Botswana Table Tennis Association (BTTA) and the India High Commission in Botswana.

The 19-year-old was set to become the first local player in the Indian elite league whilst studying at the Delhi Technological University.

However, the youngster remains club-less after being heavily impacted by the last month’s COVID-19 cases. “Stag International has assisted with a coach, but he has not started training as yet because of the surge in cases of COVID-19 in India. The country has been in lockdown for the past few weeks. I have spoken with him earlier this week and he said they are not allowed to move anywhere,” BTTA development coordinator, Thato Nkwakweng said.

The country was hit hard by the Corona

virus and in mid-May, it reached its peak, recording 4,000 deaths in a day. A ban, which was imposed on sports activities, was lifted last week. However, table tennis activities in India are yet to resume.  Meanwhile, local players will return to the table for the BTTA Top 16 tournament on July 3-4.  The tournament, sponsored by Phoenix Assurance will be hosted at the BNYC Hall and it will pit the country’s top 16 players in both the men and women’s categories. The winners will walk with away with P3, 000, runner-ups with P1, 500 whilst the semifinalist will pocket P750.

Sport

Peace, Perfect Peace

