 
Banners
Banners

Latest News

The economic, commercial and financial blockade imposed by the US gove...
Botswana women’s cricket team has made a poor start at the ongoi...
President Mokgweetsi Masisi is banking on the Reset agenda to shore up...
The Directorate on Corruption and Economic Crime (DCEC) has reportedly...
Banners
Banners
  1. Mmegi
  2. Business
  3. BECI extends P1bn guarantee scheme deadline

BECI extends P1bn guarantee scheme deadline

PAULINE DIKUELO Friday, June 04, 2021
Dark days: Main Mall during last year’s lockdown. Businesses are still struggling to recover PIC: MORERI SEJAKGOMO
Botswana Export Credit Insurance (BECI) has extended the rollout of the government’s P1 billion loan guarantee scheme to March 31, 2022, after financing more than P100 million worth of guarantees.

Last year government through BECI rolled out the scheme to the private sector as part of a range of COVID-19 interventions aimed at helping businesses.

The aim of the scheme was to encourage bank lending to qualifying businesses by offering a partial government guarantee of 80% to commercial banks and banks established by Botswana legislation. The banks shall retain the remainder of 20% of the risk of the financial facility.

The scheme is part of government interventions valued at about P5 billion, which include the wage subsidy and tax relief amongst others. BECI, a government-owned credit insurance firm, is tasked with administering the loan guarantee scheme.

This week, BECI managing director, Cowell Habana said they decided to extend the deadline for the guarantee after establishing that the effects of COVID-19 continue to cripple the economy.

Initially, BECI had expected to close applications for the loan guarantee scheme in

Banners
November last year.

“We realised that the COVID-19 will not end soon and the damage continues hence why it is important for the scheme to continue,” he told BusinessWeek.

“We also continue receiving applications from businesses that seek assistance through their banks as some industries are still affected by the pandemic.”

 Habana said most applications are from the agricultural industry followed by tourism and hospitality noting that these are the most affected.

Applications are done through local banks, which signed an agreement with BECI last year as the facility was launched. Scheme guidelines can be accessed through the Ministry of Finance and Economic Development as well as BECI.

“I therefore urge the business community to take advantage of this initiative.

“If the situation continues to worsen, we will have to review the deadline again because the scheme seeks to give a financial boost to affected businesses,” Habana added.

Subscribe to



Business

Banners

Subscribe to

Banners ?>

Have a story?

Selefu

2024 and beyond

Latest Frontpages

Todays Paper Todays Paper Todays Paper Todays Paper Todays Paper Todays Paper
Banners
Adana Escort Adıyaman Escort Afyon Escort Ağrı Escort Aksaray Escort Amasya Escort Ankara Escort Antalya Escort Antep Escort Ardahan Escort Artvin Escort Aydın Escort Balıkesir Escort Bartın Escort Batman Escort Bayburt Escort Bilecik Escort Bingöl Escort Bitlis Escort Bolu Escort Burdur Escort Bursa Escort Çanakkale Escort Çankırı Escort Çorum Escort Denizli Escort Diyarbakır Escort Düzce Escort Edirne Escort Erzincan Escort Elazığ Escort Erzurum Escort Eskişehir Escort Giresun Escort Gümüşhane Escort Hakkari Escort Hatay Escort Iğdır Escort Isparta Escort İskenderun Escort İstanbul Escort İzmir Escort İzmit Escort Karabük Escort Karaman Escort Kars Escort Kastamonu Escort Kayseri Escort Kıbrıs Escort Kırıkkale Escort Kırklareli Escort Kırşehir Escort Kilis Escort Kocaeli Escort Konya Escort Kütahya Escort Malatya Escort Manisa Escort Maraş Escort Mardin Escort Mersin Escort Muğla Escort Muş Escort Nevşehir Escort Niğde Escort Ordu Escort Osmaniye Escort Rize Escort Sakarya Escort Samsun Escort Siirt Escort Sinop Escort Sivas Escort Şırnak Escort Tekirdağ Escort Tokat Escort Trabzon Escort Tunceli Escort Urfa Escort Uşak Escort Van Escort Yalova Escort Yozgat Escort Zonguldak Escort Alaçatı Escort Aliağa Escort Alsancak Escort Bornova Escort Buca Escort Çeşme Escort Çiğli Escort Gaziemir Escort Karşıyaka Escort fethiye escort iskenderun escort iskenderun escort iskenderun escort iskenderun escort iskenderun escort