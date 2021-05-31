Hesitation is a thief of a well-deserved lifestyle. It leaves one in poverty; physically, mentally, spiritually and financially. It is the state of indecisiveness on taking action towards opportunities of greatness.

Hesitation is conceived through a worrisome mind which is, at first, exposed to fear. It is the bearer for confusion.

Most of us have super awesome ideas that have the potential to change phases of our community or perhaps our individual lives. The ideas are, most of the time, what we can pronounce our commission or purpose on earth since they are a solution to the world’s needs. We are often highly inspired and motivated hence fuming flames when we conceptualise the ideas and express too much passion and enthusiasm when we narrate them to other people. As time goes by, our minds or thoughts become invaded by negative thoughts that challenge our capabilities, intelligence, educational background and status. The negative thoughts rattle our peace then we eventually limit ourselves.

The troublesome thoughts have only one intention, that is, to derail one from the highway of greatness. They build a resistance spirit to take the first step that ignites the start of the journey due to false illusions deposited into one’s mind. For instance, a person who is born from a very poor family may have the business idea but because negative thoughts remind him/ her of their background, they may stop pursuing the idea since thoughts tell him/ her that they are bound to insufficiency for the rest of their lives.

A hesitant spirit is fond of procrastination. Procrastination is a debt that bears huge amounts of interest and it is difficult to repay. Grace positions events at the ideal time to drive us towards the ordained destinies and if we miss them we affect the pattern at which life should unfold for us. Hesitation creates comfort in mind that the ideal time is not perfect but the next time will be much better yet we are not certain if it will ever come. Hesitation is a sign that one has a very low self- efficacy. This means that they do not have adequate esteem and confidence about what they are capable of doing and achieving. It means you are timid to

face all challenges or opportunities placed before you. If one has a strong self- efficacy sense, they become very proactive in solving problems and always eager to encounter challenging environments.

One day a wealthy man passed on and left just a mere book for his only begotten son. As devastated as the son was, bearing in mind that his father left just a book but not his wealth as expected, he threw the book in an isolated part of his house.

Days passed on and he started to experienced poverty in his life. He one day, opened the book, which he was hesitant to open many years ago, and he saw a note that directs him to his inherited wealth. It takes courage for one to stand firm against all negative energy that invade our thoughts. One has to appreciate that our past does not have the power to influence our tomorrow but rather we as individuals have the power to do so. We have control over our perception regarding our self-efficacy. We need to establish a robust self-worth and self-value to influence our esteem and confidence on what we are capable of doing and achieving. It is until when we repel against negative thoughts that we could tap into areas of greatness and break free from a mindset of limitation. The world is a platter of possibilities and we need to align ourselves with its positive mysteries by growing an appetite of taking action. We will never know what is behind the door until we open it. Actions are the ink that write the story of our lives and build legacies.

