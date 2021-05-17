 
Amrouche Linked With SA Move Again

KABELO BORANABI Monday, May 17, 2021
Adel Amrouche PIC: PHATSIMO KAPENG
First the now Zebras coach, Adel Amrouche, was linked to Kaizer Chiefs, then Bafana Bafana and now he is linked with a move to Orlando Pirates.

Prior to the latest move,  Amrouche was linked to the South African top-flight football last year, but lost out to Gavin Hunt on the Chiefs job.

The other move saw, Hugo Boos, clinching the Bafana Bafana job over Amrouche recently.

Meanwhile, a South African publication, The Citizen reported that Pirates have already started looking for possible candidates should they part ways with Josef Zinnbauer.

 The German has produced inconsistent performances in his second season at the Soweto giants, and Pirates have since identified Amrouche as one of the

possible replacements for him.

The Citizen further reported that the Belgian gaffer is excited by the prospects of joining the Buccaneers and has been following the South African elite league very closely. Amrouche’s two-year deal with the Botswana Football Association (BFA) ends in August.  The contract includes a one-year extension and the decision has not been made on the coach’s future with the Zebras.

The Zebras under him have been knocked out of the World Cup qualifiers and failed to qualify for the AFCON.

Sport

