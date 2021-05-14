 
  1. Mmegi
  2. Sport
  3. No decision yet on Amrouche

No decision yet on Amrouche

MQONDISI DUBE Friday, May 14, 2021
Decision time: Amrouche's contract ends in August PIC: PHATSIMO KAPENG
The Botswana Football Association (BFA) has remained mum on the future of Zebras coach, Adel Amrouche whose contracts ends in August.

Amrouche signed a two-year deal in August 2019 with an option to extend.

He was tasked with taking the Zebras to the 2021 Africa Cup of Nations finals, but the campaign ended in agony after Botswana finished bottom of Group H. The group had reigning African champions Algeria, neighbours, Zambia and Zimbabwe.

Botswana finished with four points after a win over Zambia and a draw against Zimbabwe on the opening day of the campaign.

The Zebras fell at the first hurdle of the World Cup qualifiers, after failing to go past Malawi in a two-legged tie. The two drew 0-0 in Francistown before a 1-0 win for the hosts in the return leg in Malawi.

The BFA has been mum on the coach’s future,

with the president, Maclean Letshwiti not responding to enquiries on the matter. BFA chief executive officer, Goabaone Taylor said she had no comment on the matter.

“I have no comment on this one. I am sorry,” she said.

However, a source said the issue was referred to the BFA National Executive Committee, which has not decided on the matter. It is said the BFA wants the coach to run out of his contract, with a renewal looking unlikely.

The next Zebras assignment is the COSAFA Cup in July, with Amrouche expected to lead this side. There was no comment from Amrouche at press time. The Belgian was recently linked to the Bafana Bafana job but was overlooked for compatriot, Hugo Broos.

Sport

