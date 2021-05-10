Local sports journalists at the virtual Botswana Netball Association (BONA) elective Annual General Meeting where Malebo Raditladi-Nkgakile retained her position as the president PIC: PHATSIMO KAPENG

Malebo Raditladi-Nkgakile was given another opportunity to continue with her netball stride over the weekend during the Botswana Netball Association (BONA) elective Annual General Meeting.

She retained her position after receiving four votes beating her opponents, Thulaganyo Retshabile who got three votes, and Onkemetse Mpudi who managed only two nods.

Gaelesiwe Seipedi (vice president-projects and events) and Masego Serumola (sport development officer) were ushered in without opposition. The new face in the executive committee is the public relations officer, Mokeresete Mokeresete. He won the position after receiving five votes beating Kereemang Montwedi who was voted by four clubs.

However, the elective AGM started off with some controversy regarding the status of Jwaneng club as an affiliate of BONA. The southern zone had submitted a letter on behalf of the club, which stated that all the documents that were needed have been submitted by the club.

“You should note that clubs have confirmed that Jwaneng has fully complied as they have submitted proof of returns and annual subscriptions as per your letter dated April 9 2021. We are fully aware that they submitted the constitution and certificate of registration after the said date, but we contend that a club cannot be penalised for failure to comply by failing to submit documents we believe it should be in Jwaneng’s file at BONA office,” the letter reads in part.

The letter which was signed by BDF Cats, Notwane, Prisons, Thamaga Jaspers, UB Crystals and Vipers further says that with powers invested in them by the constitution, informed the BONA executive that Jwaneng had fully met all compliance requirements and as such, is a full member of BONA.

Responding to the letter, BONA secretary general, Mmaneke Maplanka said the office had not received any constitution and certificate of registration from Jwaneng.

“This is despite having been accorded the opportunity to regularise their standing in 14 days, together with all other clubs. Consequently, in terms of article 8

clause (e) of the BONA constitution, Jwaneng may not be considered to be a member in good standing,” Maplanka said through a letter dated May 8, 2021.

Speaking during the AGM, Maplanka asked for evidence that Jwaneng has submitted the said documents before the deadline. She explained that the intention is not to close out any club from voting. However, after a long argument, Jwaneng was finally allowed to participate in the AGM and vote.

Speaking to Sport Monitor, Maplanka said it was interesting to receive the documents from someone else not Jwaneng. She said it was an indication that Jwaneng had no direction.

“They were allowed to vote by the general assembly because they have the power. The necessary documents were submitted despite missing the deadline. The documents were presented in the morning of the AGM and as executive committee we cannot stop the decision of the general assembly. I received the letter from the zone on Friday evening and I had to consult. The documents were not attached to the letter,” Maplanka said.

For her part, Retshabile told Sport Monitor that this was the best and right time to change netball leadership.

“However, the decision of the netball family needs to be respected. I accept the results with hope that Raditladi-Nkgakile would deliver in her second term as expected from her,” she said. Accepting her new role, Raditladi-Nkgakile said it is an indication that the netball fraternity believes in her and her committee. She said the intention is to work with those who opposed her for the sake of netball.

“Clubs that did not support me should come forth and assist me to develop netball. We are one family and we want one thing, which is to become stronger than yesterday,” Raditladi-Nkgakile said.