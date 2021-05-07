Renowned visual artist, Dun Lourenco has revealed that her artworks titled ‘Doorways to the past’ contain very different elements and stories that weave together a picture of her past.
The artworks will be featured in the upcoming collaborative exhibition with talented ceramist, Emmanuel Senamolela on May 8, 2021 at Thapong Visual Arts Centre.
“Each painting looks into a certain memory or holds a feeling of a specific person that has been important in my journey for the last couple of years. In this body of work, “Doorways to the Past”, I look at the fragility of memories and the importance of cherishing them,” she told Arts & Culture in an interview.
Lourenco added that the paintings consist of both small and large, oil on canvas paintings. She said the paintings contain landscapes of precious places in Botswana and South Africa. “I have painted the images in door or window sizes, to give the impression that you could walk or look through into another world and that each piece is door way to a memory. This is to give the viewer a feeling that they may step through this ‘door’ into a happier memory,” she highlighted. She also revealed that each painting holds an important emotion or memory for her and hopefully this emotion can be portrayed to the viewer though dramatic colours, lush impasto brush strokes and dynamic compositions.
Lourenco was quick to admit that during the last year, their lives