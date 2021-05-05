 
Suspect in footballer's murder in police custody

CHAKALISA DUBE Wednesday, May 05, 2021
The alleged killer has been identified as Othata Banyatsang of Somarset West in Francistown PIC: BPS
FRANCISTWON: The Francistown Central Police Station has confirmed the arrest of a man believed to be the killer of young footballer, Bangu Lowani.

The alleged killer is reportedly 29-year-old.

“We arrested the alleged killer after an intensive investigation. We did not arrest him through a tip-off. He was arrested at a certain location in Francistown where he resides but for now, I do not want to give out explicit details about the case. It can compromise our investigations,” Francistown Central Police station commander Lebalang Maniki said.

The alleged killer has been identified as Othata Banyatsang of Somarset West in Francistown, will be arraigned in court today according to the police.

Lowani, a footballer in the division two league in Francistown, was killed on the evening of April 16, 2021, somewhere near the Francistown interchange, which

is widely known as the Spaghetti road. Last week the police released CCTV footage of the alleged killer and pleaded with members of the public to help in his arrest.

“I cannot confirm or deny that the man we have arrested is the one who appeared on the CCTV or not. Disclosing such details could also compromise our investigations.”

After the police released the CCTV footage there were widespread reports that the alleged killer hails from Tutume with some speculation that he is a regular figure at Galo Mall. There was further speculation that the man had turned himself in.

The motive for the killing remains unknown to the police.

