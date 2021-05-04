Letang Segaise

It is almost two years since Rakops chief, Letang Segaise’s lifeless body was found on the outskirts of the village and to date his family is nowhere close to getting justice.

The then 96-year-old went missing on August 15, 2019, driving a silver-grey Honda CRV and his remains were discovered a month later, just a few kilometres outside the village. His body was found burnt to ashes inside the vehicle.

To date, the Segaise family is still pleading for justice, saying their father did not deserve to die like that. Theories abound as to who the killer or killers might be, but to date, police are still looking for his murderer(s). Despite being over a year and a half, Segaise’s family is still hopeful and pleading for justice.

The late chief’s family is still adamant that Segaise was abducted and is increasingly frustrated that the police have not arrested any suspect(s). The family’s representative and Segaise’s grandson, Samuel Letang told The Monitor the family is frustrated and will not give up on their quest for justice.

“We are following the police very closely and still need answers. The family is strained because they believe there was an insider who literally sold [out] the old man and we are yet to identify that culprit. It is now clear that top politicians and other leaders like

chiefs are involved. That is why such a simple case seems complex,” he said. However, Letang said as the family they believe that the police have done their job and have completed their investigations but stated that ‘certain’ forces at work deny them the power to arrest and prosecute. He revealed that Rakops villagers are still hurt, torn apart and looking for answers to the heinous crime committed against their late village chief.

“The finger pointers are definite, they see signs, they hope for our government to do the right thing. Above all, we are praying and asking God for help. We will not give up nor rest until the culprit(s) are arrested,” Letang said.

The police on their part say the late chief’s murder case is still open. Rakops station commander, superintendent Thito Freeman said there is no way the case could be closed until they find the killer(s).

“The search for the killer(s) is still ongoing, there is no way we could close the case hence pleading with members of the community to help with any information that could lead to the arrest of the culprit(s),” he said.