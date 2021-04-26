 
  1. The Monitor
  2. Sport
  3. Cooper Clinches First Silverware In Zambia

Cooper Clinches First Silverware In Zambia

CORRESPONDENT Monday, April 26, 2021
Mothusi Cooper
Zebras’ midfielder, Mothusi Cooper won his first piece of silverware with his new side, Lusaka Dynamos in Zambia over the weekend.

Cooper joined Dynamos from local record league winners, Township Rollers in January on an undisclosed fee.  On Saturday afternoon, the exciting midfielder helped his team win the Absa Cup. He arrived mid season at the team, but had to wait a month before he could taste the Zambian football due to work permit related issues.

The 24-year-old has turned into a key player in Wedson Nyirienda’s side and started the Saturday afternoon final when his side walked away 3-1 on penalty shootouts. The team had ended regulation time without a goal. Cooper was instrumental in the middle of the park and was voted ‘Man of the Match’ walking away k15,000 (approximately P7,300) for his exploits.

This was first cup triumph for the team in over a decade having won the then BP TOP 8 Cup in 2008. Another former Zebras player,

Thatayaone Ditlhokwe was voted Man of Match in SuperSport United’s 1-1 draw against Black Leopards in the DStv Premiership encounter played on Saturday. The Zebras’ skipper has made 19 league appearances for Matsatsantsa in this campaign.

Meanwhile, Mogakolodi ‘Tsotso’ Ngele  is in the final of the Nedbank Cup in South Africa set to be played next month. Tsotso converted a fifth penalty and helped Tshakhuma Tsha Madzivhandila (TTM) knock Mamelodi Sundowns out in the cup semi final last weekend. In Morocco duo, Kabelo Seakanyeng and Tumisang Orebonye are hoping to help their side, Olympique Club de Khouribga (OCK) gain promotion.  OCK set fourth before Sunday afternoon clash against Stade Marocain, just a point behind leaders, Wydad Athletic Club de Fes. The attacking duo has been an intregral part of Abdelaziz Kerkache’s side since joining late last year.

Sport

