  1. Mmegi
  2. Business
  3. Cresta breaks into SA market

Cresta breaks into SA market

PAULINE DIKUELO Monday, April 19, 2021
Cresta Grande Cape Town
Cresta Hotels has expanded its regional footprint through the opening of a four star hotel in Cape Town, South Africa.

Situated in the heart of Cape Town, Cresta Grande Cape Town opened doors last week Thursday. The 19 story four-star hotel provides 242 rooms that provide “scenic views of Table Mountain and refreshing oceanic views a stone-throw away”.

Cresta officials said the hotel has a series of conference and banqueting rooms, a 24-hour café, bar and lounge, gymnasium, sauna and steam room, covered and access-controlled parking area, and outdoor swimming pool with sundeck. These features make it ideal for both business leisure.

Cresta Marakanelo Limited

Managing Director Mokwena Morulane expressed his excitement about the new addition.

"We as Cresta Marakanelo Limited are very excited to be a part of the unveiling of the new addition to the Group. Travellers from all corners of the earth can now indulge in the beauty, class and exclusivity of yet another Cresta Group masterpiece," Morulane said.

Cresta hotels currently operates five hotels in Zimbabwe while its sister company Cresta Marakanelo Limited operates 11 hotels in Botswana and a hotel in Lusaka, Zambia.

Business

