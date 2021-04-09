 
  1. Mmegi
  2. Sport
  3. Mfolo warns new BFA CEO

Mfolo warns new BFA CEO

MQONDISI DUBE Friday, April 09, 2021
Beware: Mfolo has told the new BFA CEO to keep her eyes open PIC: PHATSIMO KAPENG
Former Botswana Football Association (BFA) chief executive officer, Mfolo Mfolo has warned his successor, Goabaone Taylor to be wary of ‘enemies of football’ as she begins her three-year tenure at the helm of the soccer mother body.

Taylor was announced as the new BFA CEO last week, and Mfolo, who left the association in December issued a cryptic warning on his Facebook page.

“Mama Taylor, football is a big industry in sport. It is a unifying sport. When football is doing well, it brings in the hearts of many. I assume you are pretty aware of the terrain you have chosen. You must not be moved but rather go out there and impose your worth. We have a lot to achieve as a country and the trust bestowed in you and hence your ascendancy to the highest office,” Mfolo said.

“On the side of caution. Beware of the eyes of March. You will obviously face challenges from both fronts, being the people you are leading and the board you are accountable to. I am not going to shy away to say this many times. Some of the people you will encounter in football are actually enemies of football. The unfortunate thing is that you will either be working with them or accountable to them. Sleep with one eye closed and your mind open,” Mfolo warned. Asked to clarify his post, Mfolo told Mmegi Sport that there are enemies of football within Lekidi Centre. “As I noted, she must go out and impose her worth. Moreover, she will have to do a lot of sacrifices by working beyond normal business hours to save the face of the

association.

Those same people that are cheerleaders to her ascendancy will at one point in time, make life difficult for her,” Mfolo said. He said he faced a torrid time during the second term of his contract by certain individuals. “Yes, without a doubt, my stay was made difficult more especially during the second tenure of my contract. There must be respect for the separation of powers.

The board develops policies and set targets for the secretariat to implement and meet those targets. The board must not behave as if they are employees of the association. The general secretary (CEO) must take full control of the secretariat, not whereby some members of staff will be the eyes and ears of some board members.

They must support Taylor to finish her term. This business of poisoned chalice must stop,” Mfolo said. BFA president, Maclean Letshwiti said the appointment of Taylor was the best move for football. “I feel this is the best move to bring football forward.  This restructuring of BFA’s leadership will ensure the company’s future success while expediting organic growth and new acquisitions,” Letshwiti is quoted as saying on the BFA website. Taylor said it was time to focus on what is best for football, from the bottom to the top. “It is time to come together. I can only do my part of course, but the way to excellence is clear,” she told the BFA.

