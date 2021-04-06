 
PINI BOTHOKO Tuesday, April 06, 2021
The Government through the Ministry of Defence, Justice and Security will invest in the installation of CCTV cameras in prisons for this financial year, beginning with the Lobatse and Francistown prisons.

The ministry’s permanent secretary, Matshidiso Bokole revealed the plan during the ministerial budget update for the 2021-2022 financial year broadcast live on Botswana television earlier today. Bokole said about P15 million is reserved for the installation of the prison CCTV cameras.

She said the cameras would be used to control the movement of prisoners as

well as reduce the number of inmate incidents.

“The CCTV cameras will be helpful by providing purposes of prevention, detection, improve safety as well as gathering of evidence,” Bokole said.

Furthermore, Bokole disclosed that an additional P20 million has also been reserved for security fencing to improve boundary safety at the prison facilities.

