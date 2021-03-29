Bloody knife

FRANCISTOWN: Three suspects, who allegedly murdered a 19-year-old young man of Mokubilo, were remanded in custody on Friday.

The trio, who are all males aged 20, appeared before Letlhakane Magistrate’s Court, The Monitor has learnt. According to the Letlhakane Police station commander, superintendent Michael Maphephu, the three murder suspects were arrested last Thursday.

They then appeared before the Letlhakane Magistrate’s Court,Maphephu said. He added the trio was remanded in custody by the Magistrate and will appear again in 14 days.

Explaining what transpired, Maphephu said they received a report early in the morning of March 24, 2021, about the gruesome crime.

The police boss said it was reported that the three suspects committed the crime on March 23 and fled to Makaba village where they were arrested following a tip-off. Makaba is located about seven kilometres away from Mokubilo.

He said the body of the deceased person was found in between Mmea and Mokubilo villages.

He said they learnt through police interrogation that the trio tricked the deceased person by offering him some alcohol, so that

he would accompany them to the bushes. Maphephu said that when the quartet arrived in the bushes, one of the suspects attacked the deceased person with a sharp object which is suspected to be a knife.

He explained that following the attack, the victim was badly injured. It is alleged that the first attacker suggested that the other suspect should finish what he started while the other one was on the lookout.

He added that the incapacitated man was left lifeless as the suspects escaped to a local shebeen at Makaba village where they were later arrested on the same day. Asked whether rumours doing rounds that the deceased’s corpse was missing some body parts were true, Maphephu said they were still waiting for the postmortem report.

The police chief said the three suspects are a set of twins and another male, all aged 20. The deceased was a person living with disability (LWD)