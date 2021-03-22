 
Kgoboko outlines BCP’s Green Energy Projects

PAULINE DIKUELO Monday, March 22, 2021
BPC building
The Botswana Power Corporation (BPC) says it is embarking on green energy projects in a bid to reduce the country’s carbon footprint while also improving the security of supply.

The envisaged game-changing projects include  two 50 MW stations to be built in the former mining town of Selebi-Phikwe and diamond town of Jwaneng.

The State-owned power utility intends to play a facilitation role on the Independent Power Producer (IPP), 12 grid tied solar projects with a total capacity of 35MW and even exploring the possibility of using gas at its Orapa 90MW station.

BPC’s newly-appointed chief executive officer, David Kgoboko said  they have embarked on key projects aimed at improving the Corporation’s service delivery.

This comes after over the years, the power parastatal has been failing to stem power outages and improve quality of service.

“We have a very unstable distribution network, hence the recent recurring power outages induced by the rains.

This is a result of rapid growth in demand experienced in recent years, ageing infrastructure which comprises poles, switchgear as well as maintenance backlog,” Kgoboko admitted.

To address

these challenges, BPC has embarked on a phased distribution refurbishment programme that should see this situation being turned around by end of the year.

The CEO said the refurbishment works have started with projects that include dedicated transmission bulk supply substations for Mochudi, Tlokweng and Ramotswa.

“These villages currently are being supplied through distribution lines from Mogoditshane and Broadhurst whose capacity has been exceeded,” added Kgoboko.

BPC is also investing in a Smart Grid, which will improve customer service in respect of efficient fault detection and supply restoration.

The Smart Grid will also provide remote crediting of meters on purchase of prepaid electricity.

Last year, the Corporation hiked tariffs which consumers felt the increases were badly timed, as many households are struggling with the impact of COVID-19 on their incomes.

Government, meanwhile, has committed to providing the BPC with subsidies amounting to P900 million between 2021-2022 and 2023-2024.

