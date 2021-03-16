 
  1. Mmegi
  2. Sponsored
  3. Dilwana –Botswana Online Shop

Dilwana –Botswana Online Shop

CORRESPONDENT Tuesday, March 16, 2021
Dilwana –Botswana Online Shop
Dilwana (Multi-vendor online store) is recruiting shops to sell their products, good and services.

The aim for Dilwana is to reach out to shops across the country, in Africa and across the globe. We are targeting all forms of businesses to join in as sellers. The seller’s category enables businesses both small and big to post their products on the website for potential customers to view, select and buy. The website has registered more than a thousand professional companies and has more capacity for more registrations. Registration on the Dilwana website for sellers is absolutely free and user friendly. The seller can easily manage their online shop profile and track their performance. Sellers are able to constantly update the contents of their store if any changes are made.

We have made it possible for shops to have their own online store free of charge to be able to sell their goods through the heart of Dilwana brand which has proven to attract a lot of people in and outside Botswana.

Dilwana is diverse in the payment methods it allows. Here is a list of trusted online payment methods for clients:

•             Virtual Card Services (VISA- MasterCard- Mobi cred)

•             Direct Bank Deposit

•             POS (Point of sales)

•             Orange Money integrated system

•             PayPal

That being said Dilwana has also ensured that clients find it very easy to shop using the website since it is extremely user friendly. In case of any hiccups a category called Dilwana Academy has been set to assist users and sellers with guidelines on how to maneuver through the website with ease. Moreover, our technical team is always available to offer training to companies that have newly registered.

In an attempt to halt any cases of dissatisfaction from clients Dilwana has a set of stipulated rules and regulations administered by the law to curb any irregularities or possibilities of poorly conducted trading. Dilwana has therefore seen it appropriate to ensure that companies who sell their products on this platform sell good quality products and that they have proper terms of purchase and policies approved by the governing law.

Shopping has never been

this easier! Dilwana also delights itself in speedy deliveries to the client’s destination. Our courier team is fast and reliable ensuring that all products are delivered in good condition. Dilwana has availed a few courier options for clients and sellers to select from. These include:

•             DHL EXPRESS (Local and International)

•             BONESA Couriers and logistics (national and Local)

•             Botswana Post (National)

•             FedEx (International)

•             UPS (International)

Dilwana is no ordinary online shop, we go the extra mile by helping our sellers’ market and advertise their products through our social media platforms as well. Products posted on the website are also visible on the main Dilwana page on both Facebook and Instagram. We have a marketing team that also does intense marketing ensuring that people actually visit the website and make purchases. We also have affiliate marketing for the public to advertise products found on Dilwana platform and get a commission for that.

In the marketing line Dilwana has other packages offered for sellers to help them advertise their products more efficiently. Such as interview reportage and video reportage which assist in making clients familiar with the companies they are to shop at.

 Other services include the ones listed below:

1.            www.dilwana.com Botswana online Shop

2.            seller.dilwana.com Multi-Vendor platform which welcomes all the big-box retailers and independent stores to become a partner with Dilwana and start sell their products independently and hassle-free with no monthly charges.

3.            Grocery online Store with home delivery.

4.            pro.dilwana.com Dilwana pro; database for all home Decor, furniture shops and construction companies in Botswana, which gives home Deco Ideas and consultation to our clients.

5.            ads.dilwana.com/ Dilwana Ads; Free classified advertising Platform.

Dilwana is the ultimate solution for all your shopping needs!

Do not hesitate to visit the Dilwana website at dilwana.com/pages/contact-dilwana and send us and request to get discount coupon up to 30% off for the New Season.

