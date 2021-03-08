 
Latest News

  The Monitor
  Sport
  3. Galaxy Duo Linked With Pirates, Chippa Moves

Galaxy Duo Linked With Pirates, Chippa Moves

KABELO BORANABI Monday, March 08, 2021
Serge Junior Dion PICS: PHATSIMO KAPENG
The attacking duo of Ivorian strikers, Serge Junior Dion and Ricardo Lourenco have being linked with an imminent exit from national champions, Jwaneng Galaxy.

They arrived last October on two-year contracts and have reportedly grown frustrated of lack of football activities as clubs in South Africa showed interest.

According to the South African football publication, SoccerLaduma the duo is close to seal moves to the DStv Premiership.

The publication says that Lourenco, a former Orlando Pirates prospect, is in talks with Chippa United over a deal. Lourence who captained Pirates’ reserve side, came to Botswana to revive his once promising career, but has been affected by the lack of competitive football action in the country.

The left-footed midfielder is said to be back home in South Africa as he inches closer to securing a deal with the Chili Boys whilst Dion is said to have impressed Pirates during their double-legged CAF Confederations Cup ties.

The striker was one of the standout players in the 4-0 drubbing over two legs and is said to have opened preliminary talks with

the Buccaneers. Speaking to SportMonitor, Galaxy’s pubic relations officer, Tankiso Morake denied the reports and said the players were currently happy at the club.

He however fuelled the speculations as he said the club was using the CAF club competitions to sell its players. “It is news to us. What I know is all the players are happy with the team. There are no football activities at the moment and players are allowed to be with their families. I am not aware if Ricardo is in South Africa. What I know is that all the players are here. There is a procedure when a club wants to secure a certain player, more especially when the player is still under contract. We will be waiting for those interested. It has always been our aim that we should sell one or two players abroad after the CAF games,” Morake said.

