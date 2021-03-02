FRANCISTOWN: A 27-year-old unemployed man of New Stands, Tati Siding appeared in court on Tuesday for the alleged murder of his grandmother.

The state alleges that Obonye Bagwasi murdered Keikanye Bagwasi on February 27, 2021, at New Stands.

When Bagwasi appeared before Magistrate Game Mooketsi for the murder of his grandmother, sub-inspector Kelebonye Matsapa pleaded with the court to remand the accused in custody because investigations in the matter are still at the initial stage.

“The matter was reported to the police on Saturday and the accused was arrested on the same day. The accused has not been cooperating well with the police. The investigations officer (IO) is yet to record statements from potential witnesses. Most of the witnesses are relatives of the accused person. This means that when the

accused is granted bail, he may tamper with potential witnesses and police investigations,” Matsapa said.

Matsapa added: “The deceased is the grandmother of the accused person. Relatives of the accused are still angry about what the accused allegedly committed. We, therefore, fear for the safety of the accused should the court grant him bail. The accused may also not abscond from appearing in court because he allegedly committed an offence that attracts capital punishment”.

Bagwasi did not say anything in response to the application made by the state.

Magistrate Mooketsi remanded the accused in custody as the stated applied, further setting March 23 for the next mention.