Botswana Table Tennis Association (BTTA) hosted a Top 16 championship on Saturday PIC: KENNEDY RAMOKONE

Moshupa Spinners’ Bakang Maloka has retained his top ranked spot at the Botswana Table Tennis Association (BTTA) Top 16 Championship while Tshepiso Rebatenne won the women’s section.

The tournament held on Saturday at the BNYC Hall attracted the country’s top 16 paddlers as both Maloka and Rebatenne pocketed P3, 000 for their respective triumphs. Maloka over the weekend picked where he left off in the previous year. He had finished the 2020 season as the country’s number one, being his career first. On Saturday, he saw off surprise finalist, Sean Dekop 3-2 in an intense final to bag the season opener title. An early favourites trio of former number ones, Thobo Matlhatsi, Boago Malobela and Tshenolo Mooketsi fell off in the quarterfinals. Dekop beat Masa Lesole to book his place in the final while Maloka sailed through courtesy of a win over teammate Peo Thebe. The fiercely fought final saw Dekop showing great resilience against the reigning number one. Alas, he could not hold on until the

Banners

last of the five sets. He eventually succumbed to pressure as Maloka retained his spot as the country’s number one.

The women’s section was also not short of surprises as Boitshwarelo Butale bowed out in the semis. It was the first time the veteran failed to reach a final in almost a year. The stage was set now for budding national star, Olorato Ramagapu. The Smash Maniacs’ player has been in the shadows of a Rebatenne/Butale dominance. However, in a final played just midday of Saturday, it was so near but yet so far for Ramagapu as Rebatenne walked off victorious in what was a one-sided affair on a 3-0 score. Rebatenne returned to the first spot, which she had relinquished in the 2020 season. The semi-finalists of the tournament won P1, 500 while the quarter finalists pocketed P750.