The art of constitution making – an over view

It is a great honour and privilege to engage with members of the labour movement and civil society on the issue of constitution making or constitutional review.

Constitution making refers to the process of making a new constitution or reviewing an old one that also includes the design and content of a new or amended constitution. Questions of constitutional design entails questions such as: what kind of state do we want to create? What form of government do we want? What kind of relationship between the government and the people do we want?

Constitution making is on the main an art rather than a science, in that it is usually a subjective exercise. Constitutional making is also an art because it involves the application of comparative constitutional law.

It follows therefore that constitutional insights into both the substance of constitutional arrangements and the process of constitution making are important to theoretical understandings of constitution making.

Constitutional making may have some scientific elements in that the constitutional engineers involved in the exercise must at least be knowledgeable about the basic principles of constitutional law such as human rights, rule of law and separation of powers.

Botswana is on the verge of a constitutional review process.

This is an opportunity of a life time for the nation. It is not an opportunity that comes quite often.

As my revered brother Justice Albie Sachs, that luminary of the Constitutional Court of South Africa once said: by their very nature constitutions emerge at moments of profound importance in the life of nations to which they apply.

We are at that moment, Albie Sachs, speaks about so eloquently!

Democracy requires nurturing, maintenance and constant renewal for it to flourish and serve its people well. Countries that have failed to renew their constitutive documents have often paid a heavy price as popular demands for new and more democratic dispensations have not always been peaceful.

Constitutions matter! So are the institutions it creates and the powers it confers on them. All constitutions have a specific spirit and defining essence. Every word, every sentence, every section and subsection is important. It can have life or death consequences for any person.

History teaches that constitution making or review is quite often a contested terrain, and the final product is often a result of the balance of forces at play. And whilst constitutions borrow from each other, what is important is that a constitution must be a function of the history, circumstances of each country.

At the heart of everything is whether there is political will to allow the people to fashion a constitution of their choice freely without vested interests and politicians sabotaging the entire process. In many ways, constitution making is not a science but an art.

I state from the onset that the constitution making process should be participatory and people driven. This emanates from the democratic right of the people as the repository of sovereign power to make a constitution they desire.

It is important that the end result of a constitutional review process must reflect the views of all Batswana, who have a view to share, as to what they want reflected in a new constitution. It is not suggested that any proposed views herein are necessarily the desirable ones. The desirable ones will come from the people after they have reflected on their collective challenges and wishes.

We have reached a significant juncture in the history of our republic where for the first time in many years there is a consensus amongst major political parties that we need to review our constitution, with the aim of crafting a uniquely Botswana constitution, that builds on our history, culture and values as a nation, and our journey in nurturing and entrenching a democratic republic that subscribes to the rule of law.

This is a rare moment in the life of a nation which should singularly focus the mind of the nation on the nature and future of the State.

As a result of this consensus we have the opportunity to craft a constitution of our dreams, and being careful not to be too idealistic, but as practical as the circumstances and reality of our republic demands. We have the opportunity to craft a constitution in accord with our broad socio-economic and political reality and circumstances; an implementable blue print that can serve as an example to many other nations whose time to review their constitution has come.

More significantly, we have an opportunity to craft a constitution that can entrench limited and accountable government that has functioning institutions of democracy and embraces all human rights as understood in international legal instruments. A constitution that does not tolerate the so called “big man syndrome” or one man rule that has plagued Africa for too long is what the country needs.

For a very long time the issue of a possible constitutional review was found in academic circles and pockets of civil society and the political opposition.

In recent years, a sundry cacophony of voices calling for constitutional review grew louder. It is a positive development that all major political parties consider that the process of constitutional review should now be undertaken.

We need an open and transparent process to craft a constitution that can be amongst the best in the world. An openness of the process ensures that the people develop a real sense that they indeed own the constitution, and that the constitution is not owned by certain individuals or interest groups. This is consistent with the African Union vision as found in many of its documents. The Charter of the African union highlights the imperative to realise values of freedom, equality, justice, peace and human dignity.

The above aspirations have recently been reinforced through the adoption of the African Union Agenda 2063: The Africa We Want, more relevantly, through aspiration three (3) which hopes for an Africa in which human rights and the rule of law are respected.

It is correct to say that our constitution, although fundamentally a colonial imposition, has served us well, in that although we had fundamental differences on some aspects of it, such as an inadequate bill of rights, unequal constitutional recognition of the various nationalities that constitute the Botswana nation, refusal or reluctance to recognise fully the rights of the San, powers of the president, we still managed to live together in harmony and peace and used the courts to address our grievances. Economically, we have made advances that have earned us the admiration of the world although inequality is pervasive and poverty remains endemic.

With benefit of hindsight it is perhaps fair to opine that the nationalist leaders who negotiated our constitution may have thought it more urgent to achieve self –rule than to embark on a long drawn out democratic exercise that would have allowed the people to say exactly what they want the constitution to say and protect. Practical considerations such as high levels of illiteracy then and difficulties of an effective outreach programme may have been considered a disadvantage.

The situation is now different. Botswana ranks amongst the highest in terms of literacy rates in Africa and roads networks and other avenues of reaching people have increased phenomenally since independence.

A constitutional review offers us an opportunity to commit again, to entrenching democracy, good, transparent and accountable governance, and the rule of law; to reaffirm our faith in a consultative polity that believes in free speech and other fundamental human rights and the values of openness, fairness, honesty, human dignity, tolerance and hard work.

When it comes to nations, a constitution is the social contract. It details how people are to coexist as a polity, and how they are to be governed. A constitution contains the rules of how a country is to be run, hence the statement that it is a social contract.

But in a developing democracy, a constitution is more than a set of legal rules and norms; it is a visionary document, expressing the aspirations of the people. It secures the future, by ensuring a design purpose-made for progress, development and growth.

We need a constitution that would discourage the abuse of power. A constitution of necessity must mistrust those in power and seek to restrain and make them accountable to the people. It must have been the French philosopher Montesquieu who wrote, in a timeless remark, that:

“Political liberty is to be found only where there is no abuse of power. But constant experience shows that every man invested with power is liable to abuse it and carry his authority as far as it would go… To prevent this abuse, it is necessary from the nature of things that one power should be a check on another…When the legislative and executive powers are united in the same person or body, there can be no liberty…Again there is no liberty if the judicial power is not separated from the legislative and executive… There would be an end of everything if the same person or body whether of the nobles or of the people, were to exercise all three powers.”

Conceptually, a constitution is the mother of all laws. It has amongst its essential functions, the distribution of power among the various organs of the state. The manner of distribution of power is a function of the country’s history and the future aspirations of the nation. A constitution is the glue that keeps the nation together, irrespective of the social standing of its people, religious beliefs and political affiliations.

A constitution should respect and protect the rights of every person. In this way every person can seek refuge under the constitution. It is for this reason that the constitution is often referred to as the “mirror” or “soul” of the nation. It is useful to see the constitution as a full body mirror. It must reflect everyone without exception, including the poor and the marginalised. If it reflects only the image of the privileged, then it is a constitution of only those people and not all the people.

In a country where the constitution, not Parliament is supreme, no legislative act contrary to the constitution can be valid. A constitution can never be perfect, but it must come to as close as possible to perfection. There is no constitution that is perfect in the world. Even the constitutions considered amongst the best in the world have flaws, and there is an ongoing effort to develop and improve those constitutions. In that sense, a constitution is better treated as ‘work- in progress’.

A constitution codifies the principles of constitutionalism, among them the rule of law, equality, separation of powers, judicial independence, collaborative governance, and universal adult suffrage. It also provides an opportunity for more. It provides the opportunity to design mechanisms to achieve good governance, management of public resources, and of establishing a society of justice, accountability, transparency, and the protection of individual liberties of all manner and form.

An overview of constitutional making/reviews in Africa In crafting a constitution that suits our needs and circumstances we need not re-invent the wheel. We can learn from what other countries have done and seek to avoid the mistakes they committed in order to generate a constitution that is legitimate and owned by every Motswana. It is in this spirit that I highlight some experiences of other countries.

In South Africa, the new constitution represented a total rejection of the political, legal and economic system that preceded the constitution. The South African situation was similar to that of Namibia. It is perhaps as a result of the history of brutal racist repression in those countries that the political players demanded constitutions that were more protective of human rights, democracy and the rule of law.

South Africa and Namibia are a good example of how constitution making can contribute to conflict resolution, and pave the way for a more democratic society.

In South Africa the process of constitution making led to power-sharing that was necessary to achieve peace and stability. The 1993 Interim Constitution was a political pact, a power sharing agreement. The basic rationale for power sharing was to prevent forces of the past order threatening the new political order. Compromises and concessions became inevitable because it was necessary to win over the old apartheid regime that still controlled the levers of power.

This resulted in the Government of National Unity. The South African power sharing arrangement was to expire within five years and indeed it withered away and was replaced by a modified majority rule democracy.

In Namibia, in 1981, all key stakeholders reached an agreement on the Principles concerning the Constituent Assembly and the constitution of an independent Namibia. After its election in 1989, the Constituent Assembly unanimously adopted the Principles as a framework for drawing up a constitution for the country.

The Namibian approach to constitution making, although arguably not as comprehensive as in South Africa, in terms of consultation with the people, nevertheless ensured the participation of both the elites and the people in a manner that was generally satisfactory.

In both South Africa and Namibia, elections were preceded by long drawn out negotiations amongst political parties. When elections for Constituent Assembly in South Africa were finally held, considerable preparatory work had already been conducted thus preventing a single group from determining the outcome.

The Interim Constitution was born out of intense negotiations among the key stakeholders. The Interim Constitution set out the principles governing the election of a Constituent Assembly through a proportional representation system.

Before the election of the Constituent Assembly, while the Interim Constitution was in force, a government of National Unity that was in power ensured that one group would not dominate the process of transition.

In Namibia, there was also a Constitutional Committee, which scrutinised the draft constitution after it was submitted to the Constituent Assembly.

The experiences of both South Africa and Namibia demonstrate that the participants of the constitution making process must have knowledge of what a constitution is and what its impact on the affairs of the state may be.

For this reason, it makes sense to have the benefit of domestic and or international experts.

In Namibia, services of experts were engaged. Expert contribution was not a substitute for people’s participation. The people’s participation was secured through evening lectures, seminars, discussions, and workshops were held to study a wide range of topics pertaining to constitutions, systems of government, the role of political parties in a multiparty democracy, and the international protection of human rights.

In South Africa, the expertise of the major players, on the main, obviated the need for sourcing experts externally. The importance of expertise cannot be over-emphasized. It contributes to effective and productive debates. The involvement of experts does not mean that they should dictate the content of the constitution. Their duty is to avail information to the people and explain concepts as may be necessary. Stakeholders meetings or conferences should not end up being sessions of experts.

The structure of the constitution making process is frequently an issue of contention amongst the key participants. Some countries establish a Constitutional Review Commission or a Technical Committee made up of representatives of key stakeholders to oversee and coordinate the constitution review process. The above approach has been adopted recently by Zimbabwe, Zambia and Tanzania. Each country would invariably adopt an approach suitable to its own circumstances.

The process of revising old constitutions in Africa is slowly gathering pace. It is estimated that about 10 out of 54 African states have embarked on drafting new constitutions to reflect new thinking and aspirations. In Southern and East Africa, Zimbabwe, Zambia and Tanzania have embarked on constitutional revisions, although only Zimbabwe managed to conclude the exercise.

In 2013, Zimbabwe adopted a new constitution, following a constitutional review process, that was often marred by controversy on, amongst other things, whether the consultative processes embarked upon were sufficiently inclusive or not. The constitution was one of the major achievements of an inclusive government that ruled Zimbabwe between 2009 and 2013.

In 2013, same year, Zambia released a final draft of a new constitution that the technical committee had been working on since 2011. Still in the same year the Tanzanian Constitutional Review Commission released its first draft of the proposed constitution for the republic.

In Zimbabwe, few years after the new constitution was adopted debates still continue as to whether the new constitution was worth the effort, with many, although admitting some flaws in both the consultation process and the crafting of some substantive provisions, indicating that there was indeed an improvement to the preceding

constitution.

In Zambia, the process seems but all dead, following the rejection at a referendum of some innovative and progressive proposals to the bill of rights. The parties have also failed to reach agreement over modes of validating the draft document, and eventually adopting and enacting a final constitution. Generally, calls by civil society that government should establish clear and fair dialogue mechanisms have gone unheeded.

In Tanzania the process seems to have stalled. In 2010, President Kikwete of Tanzania announced that there would be a constitutional review process, which should yield a new constitution in 2015. The whole process was seriously contested, with the opposition accusing the ruling party of having hijacked the process. The opposition charged further that the process had actually divided rather than united the country.

Several drafts of the constitution were made and the third and final draft of the constitution were released in September 2014. The process has not been progressed any further. The referendum that was originally scheduled for April, 2015, never took place. There were concerns that the draft itself appeared to undermine the constitutional versions that emerged from public consultations.

There are two practical lessons that come clearly out of the above discussion. The first one is that for a constitutional process to be legitimate it must be genuinely people driven and not seek to advance the interests of the elites. Secondly, the process towards a new constitution is as important as crafting the substantive provisions of the constitution. It is absolutely important that “the people driven requirement” should not just be a mantra or a strategy designed to placate the people when the real aim is to impose on the people a constitution that does not advance their interests but those of the elites.

In Kenya, the constitution-making process was a long road. Several failed attempts to constitution reform occurred, including a failed referendum in 2005. Following the post-election violence that broke out after the controversial December 2007 elections in which the renewed mandate of President Mwai Kibaki was alleged to be stolen, a team of mediators led by Kofi Annan, pushed for a renewed constitutional review process.

The National Dialogue and Reconciliation process led to an agreement between the parties in February 2008, including the formation of a government of national unity and other reforms. Agenda item 4 in the agreement focused on “Long-Term Issues”, including constitutional and institutional reform.

In March 2008, the parties agreed on the principles for a constitutional review process, and Parliament established a Committee of Experts on Constitutional Reform to gather views from the public, deliberate on contentious issues and come up with a draft of the new constitution. In August 2010 the draft constitution text was approved by a 67% margin in a national referendum.

As with Kenya, Zimbabwe’s road to constitutional reform was long. It featured, amongst other things, a failed referendum to adopt a new constitution in 2001. The multi-party Parliament-led process was driven by the Constitutional Parliamentary Select Committee (COPAC) which was set up to drive the process, comprised of members of the three main parties in the unity government, and civil society representatives, co-chaired by nominated individuals from the parties in the unity government. Post 2001, the need for a new people-driven constitution became a key talking point in civil society and a point of contention between the government and the opposition.

When the Global Political Agreement (GPA) was reached and signed in September 2008, which facilitated the formation of a unity government in 2009 after the disputed 2008 elections, Article VI of the GPA mandated the new unity government to deliver a new constitution for the country. This started a process of drafting a new constitution, the roadmap of which was clearly laid out in the GPA. What emerged was a negotiated settlement.

At the end of the day it is important that Botswana must ensure that there is an inclusive participation of all political players, along with the citizens. A framework must be created to mitigate political contestation overshadowing national interest and the broad national vision of crafting its social contract.

Theoretical Perspective on Constitution – making

In the decades past, emphasis in constitutional studies was in the main focused on the final contents or provisions of constitutions with limited regard to the importance of processes. This view has now changed and it is considered by many that the process is as important as the substantive provisions of the constitution. This is so because people’s participation determine whether or not a constitution is legitimate.

The ownership by the people of the end product is more enhanced if people genuinely believe they were consulted. To this extent, the involvement of the people in constitution making process not only enhances the legitimacy of the constitution, but also the ability and willingness of the people to defend it.

A number of studies on constitution making have confirmed that the starting point is of necessity a political decision and the process is usually aimed at addressing a number of socio, economic and political challenges. It follows therefore that a constitutional process must empower the people rather than inhibit them by creating platforms and avenues for individual involvement. At the end of the day the people must feel that the constitution that they have approved would improve good governance and contribute to solving the political, economic and social problems that they face, bearing in mind that no constitution can solve any socio-economic and political problems, but can certainly facilitate development.

Notwithstanding that public participation is increasingly recognised as imperative, the notion of public participation, in constitutional literature, has not been fully defined. However, it is a concept that is widely recognized by both international and regional legal instruments.

The right to participate in the affairs of one’s nation is derived from the right to democratic participation as provided under the United Nations Declaration of Human Rights of 1948. Article 21 of the United Nations Declaration on Human Rights recognizes the concept of public participation, and Article 25 of the International Covenant on Civil and Political rights provides for every citizen’s rights to take part in the conduct of public affairs.

Article 13(1) of the African Charter also provides for public participation. The content of public participation has been expanded and developed to include other rights like equality, freedom of speech and association. Participation of the people in the conduct of public affairs must be genuine and effective. Effective public participation implies the involvement of the public and other stakeholders at all stages of the constitution making process including in the selection of members of the Constitutional Review Commission or Technical Committee.

It is regrettable that in many countries constitutional making processes have failed to involve the people and that instead the people have been systematically manipulated to endorse the interests of the elites.

There are many theories that inform constitution making processes. For our purposes two theories seem relevant. These are: the elitist and democratic theory. The elite theory holds that a representative democracy is not really based on the will of the people, but that there is a relatively small, cohesive elite class that makes almost all the important decisions for the nation.

Elite theorists essentially argue that a privileged few should rule in the name of the people with a controlled amount of input from citizens. This theory seems to mistrust the people as a source of power, as the people may lack certain information or knowledge in crafting a constitution that may be required. At its worst this theory suggests that the majority may, in certain circumstances, adopt positions that do not accord with an inclusive democratic society; that they may adopt positions that oppress the minority.

Democratic theory on the other hand posits that the people should determine who governs them and under what kind of a constitution. It requires a high level of participation in constitution making, and is based on a high degree of confidence in the judgment of ordinary people.

Public participation is more effective, when it is preceded by meaningful civic education. Transparency and clarity on the rules and procedures followed at the various stages of the process are crucial. Educational campaigns ensures that the public’s contributions to the debate are more constructive and informed. It also ensures that the public has confidence that the constitution drafters will respect their contributions. A transparent and fair process should allow people to contribute their thoughts on what the constitution should provide without inhibition or undue obstruction.

Where a technical committee such as a Constitutional Review Commission is chosen it is important that key stakeholders must have meaningful input in its composition. It is desirable that membership of the Review Commission should be inclusive. It is ideal that such a process must be led by a judge or a person who has held high judicial office. It is also important that the people should decide whether the process should be carried out by a general convention gathering, target groups or visiting each constituency in order to get their views on the process and content. Effective participation also implies that each community, including minorities and the disadvantaged, should be consulted. The process of consultation should leave no one behind.

Where it is considered necessary to use both local and international experts care must be taken that they do not assume the role of the people. Their role is to guide, avail information and explain concepts. An example of a constitution making process that was criticized for being dominated by local and international experts is Malawi. It was suggested that as a result of the domination of the experts the constitution did not reflect the wishes of the people but those of experts and perhaps donors. Ideally the process must be funded from state funds but if for whatever reason the assistance of the donors is considered necessary care should be taken that they should not, in effect, dictate what is finally included in the constitution.

The constitutional making process should attempt to reach as many people as possible, including civil society organizations. Members of the civil society, both registered and unregistered, should be allowed to present their views both on the content and the process of constitution making.

The pre-1994 constitutional negotiations in South Africa demonstrated the important role of civil society in constitution making. All organized formations such as trade unions, lawyers associations, gender groups and other civil society organisations made submissions that enhanced the constitution making process.

In South Africa experience shows that civil society organisations were successful when they worked together on issues, especially lobbying for a comprehensive bill of rights in the constitution. Targeting youth and religious groups is also a good idea.

The participation of women, minorities and other marginalized groups is particularly important owing to their vulnerability. They, more than any other need the constitution. They need to be heard. Constitution making is also an opportunity to address gender inequality and other problems associated with marginalization and exclusion.

In South Africa women played an important role in the constitution making process and were able to bring shared experiences and perspectives, across party lines. More significantly, women were able to act in a united way in respect of gender-related issues like treatment of rural women under customary law.

Another country in which women contributed positively to the constitution making process is Rwanda. In Rwanda, women organisations organised consultative forums aimed at encouraging women to participate in the constitution making process.

In order for the consultative process to be meaningful, it may be important to carry out educative campaigns. The process of constitution making must also be regarded as an opportunity to empower the people through civic education programmes. The people must be educated about what the constitution is all about, and why it is necessary to have a constitution – in particular what limits it places on the government of the day. They must learn about the basic structure of government and the importance of a bill of rights.

A constitutional making process need workshops, seminars, public meetings and people that are trained and knowledgeable about the process and the constitutional issues involved. Resources permitting establishing outreach, local offices to provide information and explain the process on what a constitution is all about is a good idea.

The constitution making process usually ends with the people deciding through a referendum. In the referendum people may be asked to signal their approval of certain proposals. It is important that before the referendum is conducted, the people be educated about the referendum process and how it is conducted. The people should be aware of what they are approving and disapproving through a referendum. The choice of the terminology of what to vote for in a referendum is as important as the contents of the referendum. The referendum organizing body, ideally, the Independent Electoral Commission, should determine what people are voting for.

The process must be clearly mapped out. This includes the following aspects:

• Determining, developing and setting up of the steering body of the constitutional reform-process;

• Designing the methodology and terms of reference

• Setting out the timeframes - In South Africa for instance, after the Constitutional Assembly was constituted, it had two years from the date of its first sitting to adopt a final constitution. The Constitutional Assembly had to ensure that the constitution contained all 34 constitutional principles which were agreed upon during 1991 – 1993 negotiations which were also contained in Schedule 4 to the Interim Constitution.

• Stakeholder conference(s) – these would be forums to get buy-in and input from all sectors and from citizens. Several of these can be organized at various stages of the process. The Zimbabwean process conducted two such conferences.

• Designing broad principles that will inform the new constitution – this includes setting up the constitutional principles through a broad consultative and participatory process. The stakeholder conferences, or whatever form of engagement may be preferred, would be central in shaping the foundational principles on whose basis the constitution-making process would unfold. Parliament may also be actively involved in this process, and/or any special body that would have been devised to lead the constitution reform process.

• Public consultations

• Drafting

• Debate and discussion

• Finalization of draft

• Referendum or Certification - A referendum is the ultimate seal of legitimacy and ownership. After a draft is developed, the draft may be put to a referendum, so that the people can express their wish on the social contract.

Budget

Constitution making is an expensive exercise. It requires money and resources. In a situation where the economy is shattered holding a successful constitutional making process can be challenging. It is necessary at an early stage of planning the process to pay careful attention to the financial implications and the means of raising funds. Naturally a longer and more involving process involves more money than a short hurried process that goes through formal motions of consultations. Experience however teaches that cheap can be expensive in the long run. All people are entitled to a fair, participatory and effective process and enough funds must be secured for constitutional making. Ideally it is much better if the exercise is funded by the country undergoing the process with minimal external aid, if possible. It is therefore imperative that an early estimate of the costs should be made so that the process can be realistically planned.

In Kenya it is reported that the participatory elements of the constitution making process cost 88 Million US Dollars. Unofficial estimates however put the figure at 138 Million US Dollars.

Conclusion

In conclusion the art of constitution making mandates that for a legitimate constitution to result the process must be people driven. The politicians must facilitate rather than hinder the people to formulate a constitution of their choice. Both the process and eventual text of the constitution are equally important.

It follows from the above that if the process of constitution making is flawed, the end result would be illegitimate. And since so much is at stake in the constitutional review process, it is also important that attempts to reach consensus must be undertaken. If such efforts fail, at least all major stakeholders, (or at least a substantial majority) should endorse the entire process and the end product.

*Justice Professor Oagile Bethuel Key Dingake (Ph.D) is a former High Court Judge of Botswana