DCEC has been hit by COVID-19 PIC: MORERI SEJAKGOMO

Crime busting agency, Directorate on Corruption and Economic Crime (DCEC) has employees reeling in shock after they lost two of their own to coronavirus (COVID-19) related conditions.

This has prompted the DCEC to shut their offices today (Monday) and tomorrow. “We have decided to close our offices for fumigation following an outbreak of cases between our two Gaborone offices. Each of the two offices lost an officer to the virus while other people are isolated and quarantined,” a source said, adding that employees were frightened and in need of counselling.

DCEC spokesperson, Lentswe Motshoganetsi could not confirm nor deny the deaths. He,

Banners

however, issued a statement announcing the closure of offices.

“The public is informed that the offices of the DCEC in Gaborone, both headquarters and CBD will be closed on February 22 and 23, 2021. This is due to a routine disinfecting that will be taking place,” he said.

The country continues to record increasing numbers of death due to the virus. As of February 15, deaths due to COVID-19 related complications stood at 254.