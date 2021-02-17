Top tanked table tennis players will get meal vouchers worth P230 as part of the coronavirus (COVID-19) relief programme.
The Botswana Table Tennis Association (BTTA), with assistance from a local audit firm, Mamlathan & Associates will assist a total of 32 players with meal vouchers for February, with negotiations for the next months, ongoing. The initiative is to help assist the players whose chances of making money from the sport have been immensely reduced due to limited competitions. Despite table tennis being played at an amateur level, players had a chance to make P4,000 on average from tournaments, which were held fortnightly before COVID-19 struck.
"In the quest to ameliorate living standard of BTTA athletes Mamlathan & Associates will sponsor top 16 ranked players for both men and women categories, the
BTTA will host a Top 16 tournament on February 27 at the BNYC Hall. The winners of the tournament, which will be first of the year, will walk away with P3,000, runners up with P1,500 while the semifinalists will pocket P750.