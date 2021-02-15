Philippe Revaka

The family of karateka Philippe Revaka will, this weekend hold a private funeral due to COVID-19 restrictions.

Revaka tragically took his life on Monday, plunging local karate, in particular, into mourning.

The 21year-old was an established karateka who won several local and international titles.

Due to COVID-19 protocols, only close family will attend his funeral. Scores from the sports fraternity would have wanted to bid the youngster farewell.

His aunt, Candice Muir said a memorial service would be held in Gaborone on Wednesday.

“Funeral will be this weekend for close family only due to COVID-19 protocols. We will be having a memorial service on Wednesday between 5pm and

6pm,” she said.

She said the family has been deeply hurt by Revaka’s sudden departure.

“He was kind, a calm and happy child who was our champion. He made us so very very proud. We are deeply hurt by his passing,” Muir said.

Revaka was an African champion, after winning a gold medal at the 2014 during the Africa Youth Games in Gaborone. He went a step further when he bagged gold in the UFAK Championships in Cameroon three years later. He held several local and international medals.