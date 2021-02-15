Lack of sufficient funds has forced the postponement of Botswana Darts Association meeting

The Botswana Darts Association (BODA) was forced to postpone its Annual General Meeting (AGM) scheduled for the weekend due to the Botswana National Sports Commission’s (BNSC) inability to avail funds to it.

BODA was set to meet this past Saturday to usher in a new executive committee but could not meet P33, 000 logistics’ fee for the event. That was despite the fact that there was an agreement that the commission would cover part of the fee in what was to be the first Darts’ AGM held virtually.

Speaking to Monitor Sport, BODA public relations officer, Thato Maphorisa said the association will now have to look for a cheaper alternative to hold the meeting. “Botswana Darts Association would like to inform you that their AGM has been postponed to a date not yet confirmed. This comes after BNSC told us to postpone it; this is due to inability to cover costs of the AGM. I would like to state that BODA is working around the clock to find a less costly way to hold our AGM, for instance virtual attendance across all affiliates. Mind you, this is supposed to be an elective AGM.

Remember that the AGM was going to be held at a hotel, which means it was going to be paid. The northern delegation was

going to be given money to subscribe so that they attend virtually. That needed money too. The BNSC had agreed to cover those costs. Now they have failed us, so we need to come up with a solution to hold this AGM ASAP with less costs,” Maphorisa said.

The meeting, which was to be held on Saturday at Woodlane Hotel, was to usher in a committee led by Buyani Zongwane. The director of Media Institute of Southern Africa (MISA) Botswana is unopposed for the presidency seat, while two other positions in the committee in public relations officer and recording secretary are also uncontested. The vice presidency race pits Moitshupi Seomile against Sam Noga and Percyval Bagwasi.

As for the secretary general seat, it is a repeat of the 2017 elections as incumbent Mothusi Moakofi battles Kagiso Kitso. Kgara Ludo Madandume and Kerataone Leririma will contest the treasurer’s seat. As for the youth coordinator, a trio of Machena Robert, Larona Benson and Jobe Kebadiretse will be vying for the seat. Letlhogelwa Mosepele, Brian Marisa and Victor Wolfenden will contest the tournament director position.