Malefo Thompson Kgosimore is the author of ‘Listen to Yourself: A meeting with the inner voices’.

His first book is the quintessential piece for the attainment of a fresh perspective on life and empowerment to live one’s best life. Kgosimore is a Christian evangelist, an aspiring public speaker and a poet. He has a bachelor’s degree in Economics and Accounting at the University of Botswana (UB). He is armed with great passion and a keen interest in the issues of purpose, self-discovery, leadership, and empowerment. Kgosimore has worked with Face the Nation Club as a peer educator deployed to schools. He is currently a Scripture Union (SU) Botswana volunteer.

He also works as a teacher at the Children’s Ministry, the Sunday School at the Apostolic Faith Mission in Botswana.

The book bears origin from the author as a 13-year-old boy who was full of inspiration and ideas with an inquisitive mind. Some material the reader will come across dates way back to 2009. It is a result of the author’s own Bible study notes, epiphanies, books, observations and wisdom.

The book will instill a necessity for a paradigm shift to occur and a drift to a world where we are cultured in contentment, competence, and confidence so that there is the fulfilment of purpose in the lives of the people.

The book has come as a demand and a necessity in a world where people are seemingly being steered into traditionalism in a system of prodigality, running away from self and eventually a drought of new ideas.

“When it is said, Listen to Yourself, a lot of thoughts may arise. Perhaps, chiefly, how do I do that? My response is always that as far as I know the Pope to be a Catholic, it is possible. If you have a grandparent,

especially a grand-mother when they are not well, you probably have heard them say ‘ke batla go itheetsa’ meaning that I would like to ‘listen to myself’ if directly translated,” Kgosimore noted.

Kgosimore added that it also means that they would want to pay particular attention to their body systems and tell where the pain in their body is from. “We realise that this issue of listening to oneself is common. However, that is not the focus of this book. Looking around, we may realise that society has put a bad spell on most people to believe and want to be known by others than they know themselves.

As a result, we have people who want to grow into popularity, importance and influence overnight. This has caused most of these people to be lost because most people have traded their purpose for that of other people whom they believed to have mastered what they aspire to grow into,” he highlighted.

Kgosimore said, as a result, they have mastered fake idolatry, forgotten themselves, exorcised their spirit’s instinct from themselves, and they do not know their world. First, he suggested that people should make a comeback, themselves.

“If we do not come back to ourselves, we are at no right to give our effort, to live freely, to be at peace because we will be susceptible to half measures, always. The book is a call to everyone alive to the reality to live within the means of their own little world, its grace and extension. It will sensitise everyone who will read it and empower the readers to gain a greater deal of cognisance of themselves and a drive to do more positive works.”