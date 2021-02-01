Unregistered Products Worry BoMRA

The Botswana Medicines Regulatory Authority (BoMRA) says it is disturbed by the continued presence, increased reporting and occasional confiscation of some of the unregistered products in the market.

The regulatory body has listed Grand Pa, AG Cera and STC 30 as substances that continue to exist illegally in the local market despite being prohibited.

Manufacturer Glaxosmithkline suspended Grand Pa, a popular amongst locals go-to remedy for headaches and other pains, from registration in June 2020 following the voluntary withdrawal of the product.

In September 2020, BoMRA won a case against AG Nutrition Botswana (Pty) Ltd, local distributors of AG Cera, to seize and refuse entry of the Malaysian product into the local market pending registration under Complementary Medicines. The product had gained traction in the local market as it was promoted to treat ailments such as cancer and fibroids.

BoMRA public relations officer, Israel Kgosidiile told The Monitor they have recorded a few cases of people trying to smuggle the products into the country at the border.

He said Section 23 of the Medicines and Related Substances Act, 2013, prohibits the importation, distribution, sale, storage and advertising of unregistered medical products.

“We have realised that these products are in the market, but they

are not registered.

So far, we have confiscated some at the borders. This is disturbing because we have always reiterated that the law prohibits the illegal presence of unregistered products in the market. We know people want to use them, but we are concerned about the safety of these products because they didn’t meet the required quality, efficacy and safety standards for use by people in Botswana,” he said.

Kgosidiile added they were in the process of charging and prosecuting those who were caught smuggling these products into the country.

“We are also targeting those that are selling the products. We have an enforcement team that is surveying to deal with those that continue to break the law. We have empowered other law enforcing agencies to detect the presence of these illegal products in the market,” he said.

BoMRA was set up by government under the Ministry of Health and Wellness to regulate the supply chain of medicines and related substances, cosmetics and medical devices to ensure their quality, safety and efficacy.