The Minister of Youth Empowerment, Sports and Culture Development, Tumiso Rakgare has announced the suspension of contact sports activities yet again following a spike in the Coronavirus (Covid-19) cases.

Rakgare made the announcement at former Zebras coach, David Bright’s funeral in Gaborone. Bright succumbed to Covid-19 related illness on Monday morning at Sir Ketumile Masire hospital. Some Sua Flamingoes players, who were under the tutelage of universally moaned, Bright also tested positive but have since recovered, making it the largest number of cases since local sports returned to action in August.

“We have taken a decision (on sports activities). We took it last week though it is not yet announced. We have taken a decision to stop all contact sporting activities. As sport we should be seen to be helpful in the reduction of the spread of the virus until the situation is manageable.

It is no use to continue on as it would put risk on the everyone’s lives,” Rakgare said at the burial ceremony streamed on social media. This

is the second suspension of sports since the first case recorded locally in March. The suspension has since put doubt over the future of the elite football league.

The Premiership was to kick off on February 26, however talks were underway for a postponement until July. The ban however will not affect league champions, Jwaneng Galaxy’s CAF Confederations Cup quest. Galaxy will host South African giants, Orlando Pirates on February 14 before a return leg on February 21 in the playoff round of the competition. Despite that, non contact sports will be allowed to remain in action. The chess league has resumed with its athletes trying to secure a berth at Olympics Games at the Botswana Athletics Association qualification trials. The Botswana Tennis Association is also expected to host a regional youth tournament at the end of February.