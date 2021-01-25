Chiefs Reject Molome's P800,000 Claim

MOCHUDI: The outgoing Mochudi Centre Chiefs committee has rejected former chairperson, Enerst Molome’s claim that the team owes him P800,000.

Molome, responding to chairperson, Thapelo Tsheole’s report during Saturday’s Annual General Meeting indicated that the club still owes him P800,000 but this was not reflected in the list of debtors. "I listened to the chairman on the finance report, he talked about the club's debts but I have heard nothing on the P800,000 debt that it is owed to Mr Molome," he said.

But Tsheole, who stepped down on Saturday, said the debt was not reflected in their books. "It was not formally presented to the executive committee. Even though we did not have a proper handover from previous committee, the debt still does not show in the books. Even in our conversations, Mr Molome I had told you that we do not have a record of the P800,000 that you say is owed to you.

I have told you its non-existent here, until it's presented formally with clear records," Tsheole said.Meanwhile, the newly elected committee is keen on retaining Tsheole's return to the club.

Tsheole was appointed to lead the club in 2019 and was tasked with bringing stability to the troubled giants. The prominent Botswana Stock Exchange chief executive officer helped Chiefs' sinking ship to stay afloat as the club managed to clear a number of debts and leaves with his reputation enhanced in football circles despite a short stint.

Tshole has been tipped to eturn to the club as president. Speaking to Monitor Sport, newly elected chairperson, Edwin Mothulatshipi spoke highly

of Tsheole and said they would need his expertise for their term in office. "It is something that we have not thought of at the moment since we just got in to office today, but he has proven to be a man who can be trusted. He has showed to us during his period in office that he is very capable.

He has done a marvellous job as a chairman; he has brought back a bit of stability to the club. So we need people like him in a transitional period but at the moment we have not said anything to him.

The committee will meet soon and all the vacant positions will be decided," he said. Mothulatshipi was elected the new chairperson with Olebile Sikwane,as his vice. Tshepo Phiri is the new club secretary general and will be deputised by Timothy Sefakwe.

Bakgethwa Motlhabane and Percy Sebogodi were elected as additional members. The new executive committee will decide on the treasurer and a remaining slot for the additional member after positions were not filled on Saturday.

Tsheole had announced that he would not stand for re-election prior to the weekend's elections and on Saturday, he rejected nomination from the delegates to stand for the chairman's position as he said his time was up. Magosi's Saturday meeting made history, as it was the first virtual general meeting held by a local football club. A handover meeting is to be held tomorrow (Tuesday).