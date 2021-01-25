 
Latest News

Buffalo kills Wildlife official in Maun

STAFF WRITER Monday, January 25, 2021
Buffalo PIC. THALEFANG CHARLES
A rogue buffalo this morning strayed into Maun Bus Rank in the centre of the town causing a pandemonium that left one man dead.

Waking from the COVID-19 night curfew in the early hours of Monday, Maun residents had to run for their lives as they were terrorised by the wild animal.

According to reports from Maun, which is the gateway of the Okavango Delta where wildlife roams free, the buffalo fatally injured an official of the DWNP Animal Control Unit who was part of the response team attending to the

problem animal.

The deadly buffalo is said to have charged at him causing severe injuries and he later lost his life at Maun General clinic.

The DWNP confirmed the incident saying they managed to kill the animal but investigations are still underway.

With low human movement due to the Covid-19 protocols, wild animals are said to be extending their range and moving into areas populated by humans.

