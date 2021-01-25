Catch them young: Course facilitator, Vincent Masole taking pupils through chess steps

Majwe Mining Joint Venture in collaboration with Limitless Minds Chess Academy launched a chess program in Mabutsane over the weekend.

The project, dubbed ‘Majwe Mining Inclusive Youth Development Programme through Chess’ aims to, among others, empower children through chess.

Majwe has sponsored the project to the tune of P25, 000. Speaking at the launch, Limitless Minds founder, Keenese Katisenge-Tizhani said the project aims to directly contribute to social inclusion, development and empowerment through chess for children at the RADS hostels in Mabutsane. “The pilot project whose other aim is to plant a seed of chess in Mabutsane will run from January 23 to February 13.

Chess is an important introduction to Mabutsane as it is proven to develop and improve memory and concentration, boosts self-esteem, builds team spirit and gives a sense of inclusion.

Further, as a gamer of strategy, a chess mind develops the capacity to predict consequences on the board and in life scenarios, thus becoming an important element in development and empowerment of children to become responsible in their youth and adult life,” she said.

Katisenge-Tizhani also said the programme would

entail training and development for four weekends, donation of chess equipment and chess books to all the participants as well as tablets for overall winners of the programme test tournament, which would be hosted on February 13 in Mabutsane.

Majwe Mining communications and community relations manager, Archibald Ngakayagae said there could have not been any better time to launch the project than now as the country is moving towards a knowledge based economy which requires citizen workers who use their minds more at work to employ ingenuity, creativity, imagination, and innovation.

“The game provides foundation for such and it is best when started at young age hence the selection of Standard 4 and 5 Mabutsane Primary School pupils,”Ngakayagae said.

A total of 20 children from the ages of 10 to 14 will take part in the programme, with 10 girls and 10 boys targeted. The lead coach for the programme is Vincent Masole, an international arbiter and organiser under FIDE.