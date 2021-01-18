Courage is everything. It is what shapes our life and makes it to move from one point to the next.

It is the force that ignites every little or major step towards the attainment of our pre-set life goals. Courage is the bravery to commit to any action that is ought to unfold mysterious possibilities we hope for in our lives. We cannot engage in any action without courage. Courage is the bridge we embark on to cross over to the life we hope for. Most of the time we confuse courage to be a synonym for boldness or rather an opposite of fear. Unfortunately, courage is an emotional component that focuses on creating mobility in our lives.

We all have it as human being and we all have the same amount of courage if it was to be quantified. The only difference is that, some of us have recognized it whereas some have not. This distinguishes us from one another and the quality of life we are exposed to.

It takes courage to be brave or timid. We are, therefore, all courageous in our own right. It is inevitable that behind every decision we make in our lives, courage is there. Whatever decision, either good or bad, it is inspired by our courage. Thus, you cannot make a decision unless if you are courageous. To wake up and go to work takes courage, to have low self-esteem about yourself demands courage and to chase your dreams, takes courage. To attack people and steal from them needs courage.

You cannot exercise courage unless if you are vulnerable. Vulnerability heats up uncomfortable plates of life situations and leaves you at the edge of breaking down while courage is the muscle that pulls you from your breaking point and elevates you to a desired position of comfort.

Courage is the backbone of the character we eventually become. Our reactions towards situations in life are grounded by the courage we exercise. Our courage is highly motivated by our perceptions. Negative or positive perceptions. Our mindsets set a platform through which we establish what we deserve in our lives and that influences the decisions we make to that effect.

There is no place as dark as a negative mind, thus, everything

Banners

is hidden in it. Courage is also hidden, unrealized and unutilized. Negative minded individuals do not see any value in anything that presents itself as a life changing opportunity while positive minded people are always enthusiastic about any decision they make that it will impact their lives positively.

Courage is strengthened by our confidence. What we feel about ourselves predicate a vision we quest behind and confidence gives us a degree of assurance that what we engage into will materialize as per our hopeful stature. The level of self-efficacy we have individually builds enough confidence to activate our courage in line with what we want to achieve.

One can have confidence that they are not worthy of a good life and then develops the courage to be idle and not pursue their dreams. A young man had a dream to open the biggest retail store in America and he pled with his father-in-law to lend him a sum of US$25, 000 and his request was successful. In 1962 in Rogers, Ark, the young man opened his first retail store and it was labeled Walmart Store. The founder’s name is Sam Walton. In 1976, Walmart was worth more than US$ 176 million and currently one of the leading retail stores in America. For his dream to be realized, he needed the courage to lend money from his Wife’s father and the courage to stage and satisfy every requirement needed to legally operate the store, moreover, he had the courage to work hard, pay employees minimal wages and using cut throating tactics to maximize his profits. He was regarded, at one point, the wealthiest man in USA. Courage is the whole shebang, without appreciating and cherishing it positively, we will never meet our purpose and ultimately greatness.

Kealeboga Ronald Ngwigwa is an Author of a book titled 50 SHOTS OF COLOR (found at Bala Book Store- Railpark Mall and Botswana Book Center- Main Mall), Motivational Speaker, Radio Feature Presenter, Events DC and Humanitarian who believes that there is greatness to be unleashed in all of us. Contact him on ngwigwa.holdings@gmail.com or +26773791677 for bookings.