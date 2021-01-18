Chiefs Face FIFA Sanction

Former glamour club, Mochudi Centre Chiefs face a FIFA sanction after failing to raise P120,000 to pay former coach, Philani Mabena.

The Kgatleng side has managed to raise only P22,000, but club spokesperson, Pollen Makgane is optimistic they will clear the debt. FIFA has written to Chiefs indicating that the club will face disciplinary proceedings on February 11. Punishment for the crime ranges from points deduction to demotion to a lower league. Makgane said they will meet today (Monday) to discuss FIFA’s correspondence.

“The chairman will respond (to FIFA). We are meeting to discuss the issue. So far we have managed to raise P22,000, but we are looking to clear the debt by Tuesday. I do not want to pre-empt, but we are expecting funds from somewhere,” Makgane said. FIFA has made it clear that the debt has to be cleared in full.

Mabena took the club to FIFA citing unfair dismissal. Chiefs have missed the FIFA deadline to settle the debt, resulting in the institution of disciplinary proceedings. In the letter, FIFA said Chiefs had failed to respect the soccer body’s decision. Chiefs have been given six days, from January 14 when the letter was written, to respond.

“The aforementioned party is invited to provide the secretariat of the FIFA Disciplinary Committee with its

position within six days of the notification of this communication at the latest,” FIFA said. “Should the aforementioned party fail to submit its position within the stipulated deadline, the FIFA Disciplinary Committee will decide on the case using the file in its possession.” Makgane also said Chiefs will indicate the club’s inability to raise sufficient funds due to the suspension of football activities since March.

“We only raise money when we play. We will respond to FIFA,” he said. Meanwhile, the club will hold its Annual General Meeting on Saturday, where the committee will update the general membership on progress.

The current committee, headed by Thapelo Tsheole was appointed to dig the club out of its mess. Makgane said the committee will step down on Saturday, but it is up to the membership to give them a fresh mandate.

Regarding a group of directors which want to take control of the club, Makgane said only the supporters can decide. “They (directors) are asking for the club from the wrong people. We don’t have a mandate to give the club to anyone. That is a decision that the members can make,” he said.