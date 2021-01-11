Gov't Slashes Fire Controllers’ Allowance

As the government tightens grip on any monies leaving its purse, Fire Controller personnel find themselves starting the year earning 30% less.

This follows a decision by the Ministry of Local Government and Rural Development to discontinue the fixed 30% allowances for the said officers effective immediately. The move leaves the two at loggerheads with a possible lawsuit looming.

Speaking to The Monitor, one of the four controllers in the country said they were shocked that even though they had attempted to clarify to the Permanent Secretary in the ministry, Molefi Keaja that they were always on standby, a decision was made to discontinue their allowances.

According to correspondences seen by this publication, in November 2020, Keaja wrote to all Town Clerks and Council Secretaries stating that his office was inundated with requests for guidance on whether Controllers of Fire Services in their respective Local Authorities are entitled to the 30% fixed overtime allowance that is payable to Fire Services Personnel. He asked them to clarify what necessitated the move and state if indeed the said officers worked overtime.

The said officers who are on D1 Scale responded to the savingram addressed to Town Clerks and Council Secretaries in an attempt to preserve the privilege. “The Controller of Fire Services is permanently on call/ duty 24 hours a day. Wherever there is an incident, the Controller of Fire Services is required to be available due to the nature of his position he has to attend depending on the severity of the

Banners

incident without having to be requested to come or not,” reads their letter.

They further state that they are answerable to the Town Authority on all events happening within the jurisdiction or and therefore are constantly available for any incident.

They argue that due to their constant monitoring of activities of the Fire Department, they are entitled to the allowance and want fire service regulations amended to accommodate their position, which was introduced in 2008. They have been receiving the allowance since their position was introduced.

They also argue that they are answerable to the action of the Fire Department and therefore are the Officers in Chief with the movement of the Fire Personnel when they are responding to an incident or at the Fire Station.

Their explanation was however not good enough for the Ministry as they would later in December 2020 learn that they would no longer receive fixed overtime allowance. Keaja issued a savingram stating that they would only be paid overtime as and when they have earned it.

The officers have since expressed shock that the decision was taken and that they would stop refusing the allowance with immediate effect. They said they are currently making attempts to convince the Mnistry to reverse the decision before they can seek legal advice.

Keaja could not be reached for comment as he was said to be on leave.