 
Banners
Banners

Latest News

Ross Branch had a disappointing start to the second half of the Dakar ...
Jwaneng Galaxy’s midfield kingpin, Lebogang Ditsele has vowed hi...
The search for the new Botswana Football League (BFL) CEO has slowed d...
The Botswana Athletics Association (BAA) has said it cannot act follow...
Banners
Banners
  1. The Monitor
  2. Sport
  3. Crash Dents Branch's Dakar Title Hopes

Crash Dents Branch's Dakar Title Hopes

KABELO BORANABI Monday, January 11, 2021
In tears: Ross Branch could not contain himself after the crash. PIC: RACING LIFE NEWS
Ross Branch had a disappointing start to the second half of the Dakar Rally as he dropped out of the top 10 in the overall standings. 

On Sunday, he lost 24 minutes after crashing just 31km from the starting point to finish stage seven placed at number 27 which saw him drop to 15th spot in the overall rankings. This saw his chances of winning the Dakar Rally title, dim.

The stage seven performance is a bitter pill to swallow for Branch after he had a good recovery on stage six held on Friday, finishing second on the day as he ended the first half of the 12-day race just a place out of the podium position. Branch was the second off the blocks on Sunday morning but crashed 31km later. Thankfully, he emerged unscathed from the crash but his bike had a puncture. The Yamaha rider lost around 24 minutes patching up his bike but despite a spirited comeback, he could only settle for 27th on the day.

The result is a big blow for Monster Energy Yamaha team after American, Andrew Short dropped out of the race on the third day. Both Branch and

Banners
Short are Yamaha’s off-season reinforcements as the brand looks to land a Dakar title.

The duo came in with a lot of expectations after impressive displays in the past two Dakar editions. Before the yesterday’s stage, only 78 of the 101 participants who started the race remained. The 43rd Dakar Rally edition is proving to get tougher for both the man and the machine the further it goes. Branch and fellow competitors are left with just over 1900km until the finishing line.

Meanwhile another local biker, James Alexander is having a time of his life on the bike. The ‘Kalahari Madala’ is making his Dakar debut and said he is there for fun. The biker was outside the top 30 at press time yesterday.

His highest ever stage finish is 81st on stage five. Before the stage six, he was 79th on the overall rankings. Chilean rider, José Ignacio Cornejo Florimo sits at the top while Australian Toby Price is second and Sam Sunderland of Great Britain sits third.

Subscribe to



Sport

Banners

Subscribe to

Banners

Have a story?

Selefu

A re chenche!

Latest Frontpages

Todays Paper Todays Paper Todays Paper Todays Paper Todays Paper Todays Paper
Banners

https://www.google.com/url?sa=i&url=http://www.elitescorthatun.com

https://www.google.de/url?sa=i&url=http://www.elitescorthatun.com

https://www.google.co.jp/url?sa=i&url=http://www.elitescorthatun.com

https://www.google.it/url?sa=i&url=http://www.elitescorthatun.com https://www.google.fr/url?sa=i&url=http://www.elitescorthatun.com https://www.google.co.uk/url?q=http://www.elitescorthatun.com https://www.google.com.au/url?q=http://www.elitescorthatun.com https://www.google.com.br/url?q=http://www.elitescorthatun.com https://www.google.ca/url?sa=i&url=http://www.elitescorthatun.com https://www.google.es/url?sa=i&url=http://www.elitescorthatun.com https://www.google.nl/url?q=http://www.elitescorthatun.com https://www.google.pl/url?q=http://www.elitescorthatun.com https://www.google.co.in/url?q=http://www.elitescorthatun.com https://www.google.com.br/url?q=http://www.elitescorthatun.com http://bbs.dedecms.com/goto.php?url=http://www.elitescorthatun.com https://www.google.at/url?sa=i&url=http://www.elitescorthatun.com https://www.google.be/url?q=http://www.elitescorthatun.com https://www.google.ch/url?q=http://www.elitescorthatun.com https://www.google.cz/url?sa=i&url=http://www.elitescorthatun.com https://www.google.ru/url?q=http://www.elitescorthatun.com dudullu escort beyoğlu escort bağcılar escort fatih escort beşiktaş escort tuzla escort kücükçekmece escort esenyurt escort silivri escort çatalca escort arnavutköy escort ümraniye escort maltepe escort halkalı escort bahçelievler escort başakşehir escort bahçeşehir escort sultangazi escort üsküdar escort esenler escort maslak escort mecidiyekoy escort sarıyer escort taksim escort etiler escort bebek escort levent escort beylikdüzü escort adana escort aksaray escort afyon escort aydın escort balıkesir escort bolu escort burdur escort ankara escort antalya escort bursa escort çanakkale escort çorum escort denizli escort diyarbakır escort edirne escort elazığ escort erzincan escort erzurum escort eskişehir escort gaziantep escort hatay escort ısparta escort izmir escort kayseri escort kocaeli escort konya escort kütahya escort malatya escort manisa escort mardin escort mersin escort muğla escort sakarya escort samsun escort sivas escort urfa escort tekirdağ escort uşak escort van escort yalova escort yozgat escort kıbrıs escort izmir escort alsancak escort alaçatı escort aliağa escort balçova escort bayraklı escort bornova escort buca escort çeşme escort çiğli escort foça escort gaziemir escort izmir anal escort izmir dul escort izmir eve gelen escort izmir grup escort izmir rus escort izmir sınırsız escort izmir ucuz escort karşıyaka escort konak escort menemen escort narlıdere escort seferihisar escort Adana Escort Adıyaman Escort Afyon Escort Ağrı Escort Aksaray Escort Amasya Escort Ankara Escort Antalya Escort Antep Escort Ardahan Escort Artvin Escort Aydın Escort Balıkesir Escort Bartın Escort Batman Escort Bayburt Escort Bilecik Escort Bingöl Escort Bitlis Escort Bolu Escort Burdur Escort Bursa Escort Çanakkale Escort Çankırı Escort Çorum Escort Denizli Escort Diyarbakır Escort Düzce Escort Edirne Escort Erzincan Escort Elazığ Escort Erzurum Escort Eskişehir Escort Giresun Escort Gümüşhane Escort Hakkari Escort Hatay Escort Iğdır Escort Isparta Escort İskenderun Escort İstanbul Escort İzmir Escort İzmit Escort Karabük Escort Karaman Escort Kars Escort Kastamonu Escort Kayseri Escort Kıbrıs Escort Kırıkkale Escort Kırklareli Escort Kırşehir Escort Kilis Escort Kocaeli Escort Konya Escort Kütahya Escort Malatya Escort Manisa Escort Maraş Escort Mardin Escort Mersin Escort Muğla Escort Muş Escort Nevşehir Escort Niğde Escort Ordu Escort Osmaniye Escort Rize Escort Sakarya Escort Samsun Escort Siirt Escort Sinop Escort Sivas Escort Şırnak Escort Tekirdağ Escort Tokat Escort Trabzon Escort Tunceli Escort Urfa Escort Uşak Escort Van Escort Yalova Escort Yozgat Escort Zonguldak Escort Alaçatı Escort Aliağa Escort Alsancak Escort Bornova Escort Buca Escort Çeşme Escort Çiğli Escort Gaziemir Escort Karşıyaka Escort