On guard: Police say they only use reasonable force when there is resistance PIC: MORERI SEJAKGOMO

Some Batswana have accused the police of brutalities following the curfew introduced by President Mokgweetsi Masisi on 23 December 2020, with videos of alleged abuses going viral on social media.

Over the festive, several incidents popped up on social media with Batswana claiming police had used heavy handed tactics on them including beatings, to enforce the curfew and COVID- 19 regulations around public gatherings.

Although the curfew has since been extended by an hour to 20::00 until end of January, some Batswana continue to lament that they are being charged, arrested and detained for moving after the set time even though they have “sound” reasons such as working far from home, seeking medical attention and others.

This week, a villager from Thamaga told Mmegi a colleague had been badly assaulted by police after breaking the curfew.

“We had travelled to sell cattle in Pioneer and unfortunately when we got back it was getting late and my colleague was arrested by the Police in Thamaga after 20:00 while he was on his way to Molepolole,” the man said, requesting anonymity for personal safety. “He tried to reason with them

but they would not have none of it. “They took him to the Police Station where they ordered him to pay P1,000.” , he said.

The man also said when his colleague told police he could not afford the fine, he was beaten up “badly” and only released the following day after paying the fine.

“After payment, we demanded medical report forms which they refused to give to us. “We pleaded with the Officer Commanding in the area for assistance only to be shocked by the officers stating that they are opening a case of carrying a weapon for a knife he had in his pocket and another charge for resisting arrest,” the main said.

While police in Thamaga could not be reached for comment, acting police commissioner, Dinah Marathe told a BTV briefing that officers’ conduct was appropriate and “reasonable force” was only used where there was resistance in the enforcements of the law.