Police urge motorists to adopt defensive driving

PALAPYE: Police have urged motorists to exercise defensive driving to curb traffic mishaps following two fatal accidents near Palapye over the weekend.

The duo died after a Toyota Surf vehicle overturned on the A1 Highway between Dikabeya and Bobonong turn-off on Saturday evening.

The vehicle was travelling from the north southbound carrying three people. The driver, a 41-year-old man, escaped with serious head injuries. He is recuperating at the Palapye Primary Hospital where he has been admitted.

Two passengers, whose ages are unknown, died at the accident scene. Their bodies are kept at the Palapye Hospital morgue.

According to officer commanding No.2 District senior superintendent Paul Oketsang preliminary investigations suggest a tyre burst and excessive speeding.

He said it appeared the driver lost control of the vehicle and a tyre burst causing it to veer off road and roll over.

The police boss worryingly noted that

Banners

they were recording an increasing number of fatal accidents on the A1 Highway particularly around Palapye.

He was concerned, as they expect more accidents as people will be travelling to different destinations in over the festive holidays.

Oketsang cautioned motorists to take due care, get enough rest, observe traffic regulations and cooperate with traffic officers. He said the rains also bring conditions that are not favourable as roads are slippery and vision becomes impaired.

“Speed kills like we always say. It is important also for motorists to be defensive drivers. Drivers must remain very vigilant and cautious of other road users and animals. We have lost a lot of lives to road traffic accidents since the lockdown,” he said.