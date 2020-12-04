Keorapetse PIC: PHATSIMO KAPENG

Selebi-Phikwe West Member of Parliament, Dithapelo Keorapetse says government has an opportunity to boost the economy of the former copper nickel-mining town, as there is need to fast-track review of the mandate of SPEDU.

Responding to the State of the Nation Address (SONA) this week, Keorapetse said there is no doubt that BCL was the mainstay of the Selebi-Phikwe economy, and that its closure nearly collapsed the economy.

He added that they stood vindicated that it was a mistake for government to close BCL, as the ore was enough to last more decades and the demand for base metals was high and hence they fetched very good prices.

For example, nickel is currently sold at US$7 per/pound and copper at US$3 per/pound.

“There is need to expedite the reopening to bring back life into Phikwe. We know that it’s been years since some companies expressed interest to buy and run the mine. We also know that the continuous placement of the mine under liquidation is a heavy burden on the fiscus, as over a billion pula has been used so far in the process. It is also apparent that it was, and it is in the past and present liquidators’ interest to prolong the process; it is easy money for them... manna from heaven,” Keorapetse said.

He further said most manufacturing companies operating in Selebi-Phikwe have not benefited from the special incentives of tax, import duty and 30% off-take. They hear about these from speeches of politicians.

“It is time to accelerate the implementation of these incentives. Some government agencies, including in Phikwe, are not buying from Phikwe-based companies,” he said.

The MP mentioned a few textile companies based in Selebi-Phikwe industrial area like Other Options Investments, Dinesh Textile, Netars and Back-to-School.

He said the factories struggle to get business for their apparels that include protective clothing such as laboratory coats, coveralls, vests, jackets, aprons, surgical gowns and full body suits.

“We need government to use its

purchasing power to buy from these companies as this would create and sustain jobs and boost the town’s economy.”

Keorapetse said they need the Minister of Investment, Trade and Industry to swiftly without delay, enact a subsidiary legislation by way of a statutory instrument to prevent importation of school uniforms such as the common grey pants, white and blue shirts commonly sold at Woolworths, PEP, Cash Bazaar, Ackermans and other shops.

He also asserted that Botswana needs to stop importing Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) including superior protective work wear, explaining that corporate uniforms could be manufactured by firms in Selebi-Phikwe and elsewhere in Botswana.

Big mining companies such as Debswana should unbundle their big PPE tenders, be more transparent and give these to indigenous citizens, he argued.

He thanked the police and the army for buying from Phikwe-based textile companies, saying if they could increase their volumes the companies would appreciate it.

“We still need government and investors to prioritise Phikwe for BIUST mining compass, Coal Liquefaction Plant, base metal smelters and refineries, steel manufacturing and general manufacturing. We need the BDF to expand the Eastern Military Garrison by decongesting the SSKB. Some logistical support units can be stationed in Phikwe. We have the support infrastructure such as airport, roads, water, electricity and other things.”

He pleaded with the government to consider relocating either a ministry headquarters or a big parastatal to Phikwe to boost the town and decongest Gaborone. He also said President Mokgweetsi Masisi has informed the nation that a land serving project has started in Phikwe.

“Unfortunately, it has been halted. I have been trying to get some answers without avail. Let’s hope the Speaker will assist us to get these answers from the government,” he said.