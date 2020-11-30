Botswana Softball Association (BSA) president, Thabo Thamane PIC: MORERI SEJAKGOMO

The highly anticipated Botswana Softball Association (BSA) Annual General Meeting that was held on Saturday was brought to a halt due to technology challenges.

The participants who attended the meeting could not follow proceedings forcing the meeting to be stopped.

BSA secretary general, Tsuna Makwa told Sport Monitor that it was impossible to continue with the meeting because there was no connectivity. She said the meeting has been rescheduled for January.

“The league is expected to commence in January so it cannot start before this AGM is concluded because there are some issues that must be discussed before another season could start. We are aware that an elective AGM is coming in April so by then we must be done. Some of the issues that were to be presented were the restructuring of the league,” she said.

Makwa also said they would set another date for the AGM in January. When asked about the reaction to halt the meeting by members, Makwa said clubs are disappointed because there were looking forward to the new league structure. She added that it is also a concern because BSA has spent money paying

Banners

for the venue, meals and the company that was hired to manage the connectivity.

Meanwhile, the new league structure would see the introduction of minor and major leagues in order to give the sponsor, BoFINET better mileage. Sport Monitor is informed that prior to the league restructuring proposal, the National Executive Committee (NEC) engaged clubs through a questionnaire but only two clubs responded. Currently BSA has 42 clubs, (women) eight in the north and 11 in the south.

The men’s clubs are 11 in the north and 12 in the south. The intention is to have major league and minor league in both regions. It is alleged that as per the contract between the sponsor and the association, clubs should be reduced.

Meanwhile, BSA public relations officer, Thato Matenge said the equipment that was used was tested before the AGM and it worked and they were surprised when it started giving problems. He said the venue that was used had a lot of echo.