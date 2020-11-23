Gilbert Watshipi

With the race for the Botswana National Front (BNF) leadership heating up, the party has cautioned aspiring treasurer, Gilbert Watshipi against ‘hooliganism’.

Watchipi is campaigning under #TeamRestoration – a lobby led by party vice president Dr Prince Dibeela

In a letter signed by BNF Kweneng Regional chairperson, Tshwaragano Motswagole an observation has been made regarding Watshipi’s continued acts of misconduct, indiscipline and hooliganism, which bring the name of the party into disrepute and sow seeds of discord within the party.

“The Voice newspaper of 19th October 2020 you made false and malicious claims to the effect that you were denied a chance to attend or speak at a regional meeting despite many attempts being made to call you from the bar to come and deliberate,” Motswagole wrote.

Watshipi is also accused of granting an interview to WeekendPost newspaper under the headline ‘We were crooked to petition’.

Motswagole stated they cautioned Watshipi on his acts of misconduct and reminded him to abide by the party constitution and other processes, procedures and protocols.

When contacted for comment, Watshipi said he was not moved and adding

the caution was unprocedural.

“I received the letter that was cautioning me about speaking to the media. And that was not procedural. We, however, expect such to happen since we are building up to elections. Everyone uses what they have and those in office are using what is at their disposal,” he said.

Motswagole has since said the move had nothing to do with oppressing those who wish to stand for BNF Central Committee elections.

“We were just reminding him about what was agreed in Kang that we should follow laid down procedures when we have grievances and not wash our dirty linen in public as he has been doing. If he does not heed our call, we will then have no option, but to take the matter to the relevant structures for disciplinary action. It should be noted that we do not have any problems with him or any party member standing for elections,” he warned.