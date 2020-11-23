Gaborone United caretaker coach, Pontsho Moloi

Gaborone United (GU) are picking the pace as preparations for next season start.

The Reds made their intentions clear this past week when they announced several new signings.

For an example, they announced the arrival of new physical trainer, Tshepo Digangwa who joins the technical team currently led by Pontsho Moloi. The club also welcomed back midfielder, Karabo Phiri from Jwaneng Galaxy.

The exciting midfielder was one of the players who went through the ranks of GU development side alongside the likes of Obonwe Maome. He joined Galaxy two years ago but could not cement a place in the starting line up. He has since signed a two-year deal with GU.

The Reds also sealed a two-year deal with attacking midfielder, Thatayaone Ramatlapeng who is expected to add firepower in GU attack. The stocky midfielder joined GU from Security Systems. He has also played for Mochudi Centre Chiefs before they relegated. Caretaker coach, Moloi is already spoilt for

choice in his attacking department which boasts of the likes of Maome and Thatayaone Kgamanyane.

However, the team have not only signed attacking players, as former national Under-23 defender, Thato Kebue also arrived from Galaxy. Like Ramatlapeng, Kebue has also previously played for Mochudi Centre Chiefs. He is expected to form a solid combination at the heart of GU defence together with Goodwin Bonsu.

Former Orapa United left back, Mothusi Johnson is also expected to join the club after signing a pre-contract before the end of last season.

GU have also been linked with Zebras midfielder, Lebogang Ditsile who is currently in the books of Jwaneng Galaxy.

The Reds played some friendly matches against Tlokweng United and Blackpool. It remains to be seen whether Moloi will lead the team next season. GU have previously been linked with former Galaxy coach, Miguel Da Costa.