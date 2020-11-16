Hatsalatladi fissures PIC: THALEFANG CHARLES

Geo-technicians who recently committed to carry out a detailed research into the Hatsalatladi fissures have estimated the exercise will cost P2.5 million.

Government, through Botswana Geo-Science Institute (BGI), Botswana International University of Science and Technology (BIUST), University of Botswana (UB) and stakeholders like Kweneng District Council (KDC) and Kweneng Land Board (KLB), are carrying out research whose outcome will determine whether the village should be relocated or not.

The research will cover geophysics, geotechnical, geo-hydrological and hydro-geologist investigations.

In a recent meeting, an estimation of P2.5 million was proposed by geo-technicians for a detailed research.

KDC has further taken the proposed budget to the Minister of Presidential Affairs, Governance and Public Administration Kabo Morwaeng, who promised the village leadership to present the request to Parliament. Whilst waiting for scientific answers, villagers are confused over the possible village relocation and when the cause of the cracks will be established.

The entire village is in a state of panic following what transpired a month ago.

Even though some of them have mentally prepared for the village possibly relocating, they are afraid of what could possibly happen in the meantime, as the rainy season has commenced. A majority of buildings and houses have cracks, something that has left villagers hopeless.

Residents fear the fissures could engulf the whole village if there are earthquakes, especially that the village has been experiencing cracks for years.

councillor, Kolana Kolana told The Monitor villagers are terrified and expecting the worst for the future.

He stated some of the cracks appearing on the road section around the village worry residents, as they call for temporary closure of the road.

“Villagers are furious and accusing the government of waiting for the worst to happen to them before closing and repairing the cracked tarred road. They said there is a need for a by-pass along the cracked Molepolole/Lephephe road, especially that the rainy season has commenced and people are still using the cracked road,” he said. However, Kolana was hopeful that the government would approve the proposed budget for the benefit of the residents.

Manager of Applied Geo-Science under BGI, Koketso Botepe said he was familiar with the cracking of the ground in and around Hatsalatladi with reconnaissance ongoing. A number of factors like water, soil, science mix being “go tshikinyega ga lefatshe” (earth tremors and quakes), tectonic issues [subsidence, fracture or fissure] being the structure of the sub-surface or issues of, fossils rivers being “dinoka tse di kileng tsa bo dile teng mme di katesegile mme di elela dile ko tlase ga lefatshe” [basins] could be the cause of the fissures.